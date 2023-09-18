Colours, textures and layering: a fall inspiration guide for your home

Ashley Lupul, manager at Muse & Merchant trying out the new Tebby Bear Cuddle Chairs.

Cosy fall vibes are all the rage this season, along with textured layering and mixing materials to bring warmth, depth and intrigue to the home. Organic luxury items like rope detailing, pops of marble and woven or faux fur textures are showing up everywhere from chairs to side tables, along with room accents like pillows and blankets.

“This fall we’re seeing a re-introduction of colour to home design, moving us away from the neutral palette that’s dominated the home decor landscape for the past few years,” says Ashley Lupul, manager at Muse & Merchant in Kelowna. “We’re also seeing a nod to the 1960s and ’70s, with many of these colour trends having a ‘retro’ feel.”

Refresh your home this fall by mixing materials like wood, leather and metal while layering textures like faux fur and woven cottons.

Check out the brand new Teddy Bear Cuddle Chairs at Muse & Merchant.

Get the look with these featured items!

In the living room

Teddy Bear, cuddle chairs: These cosy chairs are so new they haven’t even hit the website yet! Taking inspiration from the nostalgic childhood bean bag, these chairs are the perfect addition to your living room and the best place to snuggle up with a good book and warm drink this fall.

These cosy chairs are so new they haven’t even hit the website yet! Taking inspiration from the nostalgic childhood bean bag, these chairs are the perfect addition to your living room and the best place to snuggle up with a good book and warm drink this fall. Shauna Sectional: Add a pop of colour to your living room by selecting the leather option in camel or get cosy with the textured upholstery option available in a natural off-white.

Add a pop of colour to your living room by selecting the leather option in camel or get cosy with the textured upholstery option available in a natural off-white. Draper Chair: Layering material and colour brings depth to any room and the Draper chair is a great place to start, with matte black steel legs with gold feet and availability in three fall-inspired colours: brick, camel (leather), or forest green.

Layering material and colour brings depth to any room and the Draper chair is a great place to start, with matte black steel legs with gold feet and availability in three fall-inspired colours: brick, camel (leather), or forest green. Sahara Chair: Offering a mid-century modern look with rustic charm, the Sahara chair is another great way to bring colour and texture to your space this fall, with its denim rope seat and solid acacia wood frame.

In the dining room

Sava Dining Chair: Offering a classic Nordic look with a black metal frame and rope seating, update your dining room before the holidays with the Sava dining chair.

Offering a classic Nordic look with a black metal frame and rope seating, update your dining room before the holidays with the Sava dining chair. Wishbone Dining Chair: Built with reclaimed wood and available in a natural or black wood finish, with a woven rush-rope seat, the Wishbone chair brings a charming rustic feel and desirable curves to your dining room with its rounded top rail and tapered legs.

Visit the design experts in store at 1912 Spall Rd., unit 101 and find Muse & Merchant online here, follow them on Facebook and Instagram for the latest on sales and design inspiration. Find sister store Scan Designs online at scandesigns.com and double down on your design inspiration by following them on Facebook or Instagram.

READ MORE:

Furnish your condo like a pro with design tips from these Kelowna experts

Get the perfect sofa in 4 simple steps

Fashion and StyleHome decorHome FurnishingsImpress Branded Content