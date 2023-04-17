Canadian-made furniture is easy to find at Scan Designs.

Canadian-made furniture is easy to find at Scan Designs.

Comfort, style and made in Canada, these furniture brands have it all

Kelowna’s furniture experts share the details on these Canadian-made furniture lines

Canadian-made furniture that’s sustainable, durable and ethically produced is widely sought-after by those wanting to reduce their carbon footprint or simply invest in quality furnishings that will continue to look great and feel comfortable as time goes by.

But finding products that meet that criteria can be tricky! Here in Kelowna, Scan Designs is a B.C.-owned and operated business that has always prioritized quality furniture that’s manufactured in a sustainable and ethical way. They also carry two furniture brands that are both designed and produced right here in Canada, and their sister store, Muse & Merchant, offers an additional option for made-in-B.C. furniture with their Canadian Custom Made Collection.

Amisco Furniture – Inspired by the latest design innovations and Canadian trends, Québec-based Amisco designs and produces furnishings that are comfortable, durable and functional. From traditional to modern to farmhouse style, find something for everyone and every space.

Based out of Quebec, Amisco is inspired by the latest design innovations and Canadian trends.

Based out of Quebec, Amisco is inspired by the latest design innovations and Canadian trends.

Mobican Furniture – A small, family-owned company out of Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu, Québec, Mobican is dedicated to creating quality, affordable furniture. From design to production, the entire process happens right here in Canada – from their family to yours, Mobican promises innovative, functional designs created with Canadian families in mind.

Canadian Custom Made Collection from Muse & Merchant:

Muse & Merchant offers custom-made to order furniture handcrafted by Stylus in their Burnaby factory, right here in B.C. These comfortable, sophisticated furniture pieces are designed to fit seamlessly with today’s home decor, and Muse & Merchant’s experienced team will assist you with the entire process to ensure your finished piece is just what you envisioned.

Next time you’re in the market for a new couch, love seat or dining set, consider making your money go further by shopping local and choosing products designed and produced in Canada. If you’re not sure where to begin, your Kelowna furniture experts have the knowledge and experience to get you started.

Learn more about Scan Designs online here and follow them on Facebook and Instagram for updates on new products, sales and events!

READ MORE:

Kelowna home furnishings stores pays it forward with end-of-year promotion

2023 home decor trends look to nature for inspiration

Home FurnishingsInterior design

Most Read

Previous story
Join the Rick Hansen Foundation in making communities more inclusive for everyone!

Just Posted

Bill Knight is the owner and founder of the Shred Shed. (Bill Knight/Submitted)
Kelowna man keeps people shredding from his shed

Students at UBCO were treated to a pop-up cat cafe in partnership with the Okanagan Humane Society to help destress during exams. (Brittany Webster/Capital News)
University students in Kelowna pause for paws to de-stress ahead of exams

Oliver’s Firehall Brewery won Judge’s choice for their Mutual Aid Imperial Stout at the 2023 Fest of Ale. (Facebook)
PHOTOS: Okanagan Fest of Ale announces best beer, cider, food awards

Police are surrounding the area of Nancee Way on Saturday, April 15. (Jordy Cunningham/Capital News)
West Kelowna police standoff sees man with outstanding warrants taken into custody