Comfort, style and made in Canada, these furniture brands have it all

Canadian-made furniture that’s sustainable, durable and ethically produced is widely sought-after by those wanting to reduce their carbon footprint or simply invest in quality furnishings that will continue to look great and feel comfortable as time goes by.

But finding products that meet that criteria can be tricky! Here in Kelowna, Scan Designs is a B.C.-owned and operated business that has always prioritized quality furniture that’s manufactured in a sustainable and ethical way. They also carry two furniture brands that are both designed and produced right here in Canada, and their sister store, Muse & Merchant, offers an additional option for made-in-B.C. furniture with their Canadian Custom Made Collection.

Amisco Furniture – Inspired by the latest design innovations and Canadian trends, Québec-based Amisco designs and produces furnishings that are comfortable, durable and functional. From traditional to modern to farmhouse style, find something for everyone and every space.

Mobican Furniture – A small, family-owned company out of Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu, Québec, Mobican is dedicated to creating quality, affordable furniture. From design to production, the entire process happens right here in Canada – from their family to yours, Mobican promises innovative, functional designs created with Canadian families in mind.

Canadian Custom Made Collection from Muse & Merchant:

Muse & Merchant offers custom-made to order furniture handcrafted by Stylus in their Burnaby factory, right here in B.C. These comfortable, sophisticated furniture pieces are designed to fit seamlessly with today’s home decor, and Muse & Merchant’s experienced team will assist you with the entire process to ensure your finished piece is just what you envisioned.

Next time you’re in the market for a new couch, love seat or dining set, consider making your money go further by shopping local and choosing products designed and produced in Canada. If you’re not sure where to begin, your Kelowna furniture experts have the knowledge and experience to get you started.

Learn more about Scan Designs online here and follow them on Facebook and Instagram for updates on new products, sales and events!

