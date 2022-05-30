Denture services sure to make you smile

The caring team at Kasper Denture provides the best in denture services to suite your lifestyle.

With many people today living an active lifestyle well into their 60s, 70s and 80s, accompanying that lifestyle is the desire to be able to eat all of the foods they’ve always enjoyed.

Understanding this, the professional staff at Kasper Denture are ready to provide denture services that put your interests and concerns first, ensuring that you receive the denture that fits your lifestyle.

Kasper Denture offers a number of different solutions for your teeth, but one they feel can be most helpful in achieving this is their Implant Over-dentures service.

“As we age, our skeletal muscles get weaker, and we find we have more trouble chewing certain foods,” says Kasper’s Mike Duncan. “Implants Over-dentures can really help a lot, and they’re becoming a more well-known treatment solution for enhancing one’s quality of life.”

For more stable dentures, the addition of implant anchors can provide stability, increased chewing force, reduced tissue irritation and decreased bone loss. Over-dentures snap onto 4 to 6 implant anchors, which holds them securely so you don’t have to worry about them moving or slipping throughout the day.

This type of denture is most commonly used on the lower due to the lack of retention and stability that usually accompanies a complete lower denture.

A denture clinic where you can feel relaxed and at ease

The caring and knowledgable staff at Kasper Denture are eager to let patients know they are an integral part of their oral care team, and can feel comfortable expressing any struggles or concerns they may have.

“We want people to be able to enjoy all aspects of their lives, and that includes being able to eat almost any foods they want!” Duncan says.

To address a wide range of concerns, services also include complete dentures, denture relines, immediate dentures over extractions, lower suction dentures and denture repairs.

Providing ‘dentures for every patient’ from three convenient locations in Vernon, Lake Country, and Kelowna, Kasper Denture is your go-to source for the best in denture services.

To find out more visit their website at http://www.kasperdentureclinic.ca.

