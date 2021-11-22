Discover the difference a supportive housing community like this makes!

By residents and family members of Orchard Gardens Senior Community (Kelowna)

Thinking about making a move to a seniors’ community in Kelowna? Orchard Gardens is the perfect place to hang your hat! We are so very proud of our friendly community, dedicated staff and comfortable, private suites. Here are a few things that our residents and family members had to say about living at Orchard Gardens:

“My absolute favourite part of living here is the safety component, especially during these pandemic times. At Orchard Gardens the residents are, despite COVID, enjoying a community lifestyle that allows them, from time to time, to forget about the pandemic currently wreaking havoc all around us. The management and staff are approachable and always place our needs and safety at the forefront of their agenda – this is our home, and they truly provide the services that make us feel special.” – Anita

“I have lived at Orchard Gardens for 2.5 years. I love my suite; it is comfortable, quiet, and secure. I also enjoy the large library and Beauty Salon. The management and staff are top caliber and put their hearts into their work.” – Helen

“My suite is large and spacious; the meals are creative and colourful. The outdoor-walking grounds are beautifully sculptured. For me, there is nothing missing at Orchard Gardens.” – Irene

Each suite is large and spacious.

The atmosphere of Orchard Gardens is different from any retirement home I’ve ever been to. Everyone there, residents and staff, are very welcoming and they all seem to care deeply about one another. From what I’ve seen, the staff go above and beyond to put effort into helping with any problems the residents have — Christianna.

