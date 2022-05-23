Every ticket changes a life

Support our health care heroes – and get in to win a $2.7 million Grand Prize

Hometown Heroes Lottery spokesperson – and Vancouver fire fighter – Sebastian Sevallo shows off one of this year’s Grand Prize homes, in Lake Country.

When you get your Hometown Heroes Lottery tickets, you’ll get in to win one of 10 Grand Prize options – including a $2.7 million home package or $2.2 million tax-free cash.

But, you won’t just be playing for yourself.

BC’s hometown heroes come to the aid of people in life-threatening situations every day. From rescue to recovery, our province’s front line workers and responders – our fire fighters, along with the doctors, nurses and health care teams at Vancouver General Hospital – are always on duty for critically ill and severely injured British Columbia.

When you need help, these heroes respond. And, with your tickets, you’ll be directly supporting and raising funds for VGH & UBC Hospital Foundation and the BC Professional Fire Fighters’ Burn Fund.

“Lottery funds go towards purchasing cutting-edge, life-saving medical equipment and technology and puts it in the hands of our specialized health care teams,” says Angela Chapman, Hospital Foundation President and CEO. “These funds today help support the future of health care – for all of us.”

What can you win?

Every Hometown Heroes Lottery ticket ordered will be automatically entered into the Grand Prize draw, and the winner will have a choice of a $2.7 million South Surrey home package, a $2.5 million home package in Lake Country, Courtenay, Langley, Vancouver, North Vancouver, Sooke, or Penticton, or $2,200,000 tax-free cash.

For the first time ever, there are two home options in Vancouver: one is at ROWE, minutes from Langara Golf Course and Oakridge; the second is at The Hillcrest, with countless shops and Queen Elizabeth Park nearby.

Or, you can choose a home in Penticton or in Lake Country – at gorgeous Lakestone, overlooking Okanagan Lake. The Lake Country home (at 3,150 sq. ft.) comes in a $2.5 million Grand Prize package with a 2022 Audi Q5, 2022 Audi A7, and $460,000 cash!

“Lake Country in the beautiful Okanagan is a great place to live,” says spokesperson Sebastian Sevallo, in the home’s video tour (below). “With sweeping views of Lake Okanagan, it’s just a 25-minute drive to the centre of Kelowna. Vineyards, orchards, golf courses, and hiking trails are just moments away.

“This beautiful lakeview property by Palermo Homes is a hidden gem!”

https://youtu.be/t_5iLCdyMjc / Embed code:

If you order early, you’ll get in to win Bonus and Early Bird draws. And, if you get your tickets for the Daily Cash PLUS and 50/50 PLUS extra games, there’s even more to win – including half of this summer’s biggest jackpot, which is already over $1.6 million.

The Hometown Heroes Lottery is also BC’s most affordable hospital home lottery, with tickets starting at just 3 for $75.

Win big – and give back. It’s the Hottest Ticket in Town!

Hometown Heroes Lottery tickets can be ordered online, by phone (604.648.4376 or toll-free at 1.866.597.4376), or in-person at London Drugs.