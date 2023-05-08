Expect the unexpected at this Kelowna golf course!

Sometimes the best experiences are those we don’t expect. If you think a championship-level golf course parks the fun at the pro-shop, for example, you’ll likely be thrilled to tee up amid the relaxed, friendly atmosphere at Kelowna’s Black Mountain Golf Club.

And if you have some preconceived ideas about golf course food, well, you’ll find some surprises in store there, too!

“We definitely provide you with an amazing golf experience, but we also don’t take ourselves too seriously,” says Black Mountain General Manager, Russ Latimer. “You won’t find anything stuffy about Black Mountain.”

Nestled amid some of the most beautiful scenery in the Okanagan, this masterfully designed 18-hole course offers something for golfers of every level, where you can golf along majestic cliffs and even try your hand at their signature island green.

“It’s tight, target golf or ‘mountain golf’, with amazing scenery and lots of elevation changes as well as our famous island hole,” Latimer says.

This amazing golf experience, coupled with service from their friendly up-beat staff, makes Black Mountain the kind of place where you want to stay awhile.

“We have awesome staff, who’re always laughing and joking,” Latimer says. “Like I always say, ‘It’s just a golf course, people are here to have fun, so all we have to do is make sure they do!’”

Enjoy breathtaking mountain views while you relax on the huge patio at The Grill at Black Mountain.

Tasty dishes and stunning vistas

Finish your round at The Grill at Black Mountain, where you’ll savour mouth-watering dishes and a selection of frosty beverages and premium local beers. The perfect place to enjoy them? The 120-seat patio providing breathtaking views of the course and mountains.

“The Grill also doesn’t really have the feel of a typical golf club, with great music and the huge patio with a beautiful east-facing view of the mountains and the 18th green,” Latimer says. “And the food’s amazing, with items like braised short rib and ahi tuna along with a selection of pub classics like our beef dip and Black Mountain caesar – both hugely popular.”

There’s always something fun happening at Black Mountain Golf Club, including tournaments like the Kal-West Mechanical Men’s Open and the RBC Scramble All-Female Local Qualifier as well as the Special Olympics Kelowna Classic, Putts for Paws and Chicks with Sticks charity events.

“Great course, fun staff,” exclaims one happy reviewer. “Very, very friendly staff. I highly recommend Black Mountain!”

