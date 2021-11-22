Experiencing a New Lease on Life at VRS Seniors Communities

Many senior living residents not only maintain their lifelong friendships, but also quickly develop new, meaningful connections.

By Andrew Trinder, Director of Operations, VRS Communities Seniors Living, Orchard Gardens Seniors Community(Kelowna)

I have spent more than a decade working in seniors communities across BC and Alberta. In this time, I have had the privilege to work with some wonderful teams. I have also spent countless hours meeting potential residents; welcoming new residents; sharing laughs, challenges, and friendships with current residents; and (as is the nature of aging populations) saying many sad goodbyes with families of residents who have passed.

Unlike other hospitality businesses, working in seniors living we truly get to know our residents. Day in and day out, we support them and ensure their lives are full. These are not one-way relationships. Anyone who has the honour of working with seniors benefits greatly from the meaningful conversations and priceless learnings from the lived experiences of our residents.

I can say, wholeheartedly, this work is truly rewarding.

Moving into a retirement community is a big decision and a big life change. There can be anxiety around entering a new place, but perhaps the biggest learnings we see with residents is that they discover there actually is not much to fear. Our teams and volunteers help residents transition into their new homes with empathy and ease.

My favourite thing to witness once a resident has moved in, is their newfound (and unexpected) lease on life. I see so many residents not only keep up with their lifelong friends and family, but also quickly develop new, meaningful friendships. The move is a big life change, but in a really good way.

Don’t just take it from me though, this is what residents have to say about their life at VRS Seniors Communities:

“Even though I had many long-time friends, living alone was not great for me. After 10 years of living at a VRS seniors community, I’ve found that it is a great place for both men and women. With so many activities we can enjoy together, I am never alone.”- Gord

“My daughter brought me to VRS from out of town so I could be closer to family. It has turned out to be the best! I now have so many new and close friends” – Rita

“I was a young widow in Ontario. My daughter moved me closer so that I was not alone. She felt that VRS was the most welcoming and comfortable residence for me. I am so thrilled to be here! I feel at home, especially with the staff looking after us all so well.” – Jean

If you're thinking about making the transition to a seniors residence, come speak with the friendly people at Orchard Gardens Seniors Community and discover the difference an independent and supportive housing community can make.

– – – – –

If you’re thinking about making the transition to a seniors residence, come speak with the friendly people at Orchard Gardens Seniors Community and discover the difference an independent and supportive housing community like ours will make.

Visit orchardgardens.ca for more information on Orchard Gardens Seniors Community in Kelowna and book your tour today at 250-979-0600 or email info@orchardgardens.ca.

