From small spaces to tight budgets, get the perfect walk-in tub with help from your Okanagan experts

Find the perfect walk-in tub for your home, budget and lifestyle at Walk-in Tubs Thompson Okanagan.

Purchasing a walk-in tub is an investment in your long-term comfort and safety at home, but finding the right tub can be a challenge.

“With a wide variety of walk-in tubs to choose from, it can feel overwhelming for many seniors – that’s why we offer a zero-obligation, free quote and consultation meeting to all our new clients,” says Rick Perkins, owner of Walk-In Tubs Thompson Okanagan.

“As seniors ourselves we know how high-pressured the sales experience can be when considering a walk-in tub and we wanted to provide a more comfortable, honest experience that’s information-based and keeps our clients’ best interests at heart.”

With many styles and designs, you’ll find tubs for small spaces and tight budgets, for simple comfort or a more luxurious experience. Here’s a look at some of the options:

Best tubs for small spaces

Rio: A compact 26”-wide design, Rio’s small footprint is perfect for tight spaces while still ensuring you get all the features you need, like high-flow taps that fill the tub in less than four minutes, and an outward swinging door.

A compact 26”-wide design, Rio’s small footprint is perfect for tight spaces while still ensuring you get all the features you need, like high-flow taps that fill the tub in less than four minutes, and an outward swinging door. Zen: Another great option for smaller bathrooms is the Zen. What sets it apart from the Rio is its taller walls, which allow it to use less water then other models – perfect for bathers who prefer to sit upright.

Best tubs for tight budgets

So-Lo: A walk-in tub should be attainable for all seniors wanting to stay in their home for longer, so the So-Lo is an affordable solution for those working with a tighter budget.

A walk-in tub should be attainable for all seniors wanting to stay in their home for longer, so the So-Lo is an affordable solution for those working with a tighter budget. Panama: This is Perkins’ most popular model, available with just the standard features like high-flow taps and quick draining.

Best tubs for comfort and hydrotherapy

Grandeur: With a large 32”-wide outward-swinging door and 30”-wide seat, the Grandeur is indeed as grand as its name implies. Offering a comfortable, spacious bathing experience for everyone, it can easily accommodate add-ons like heated seats, jets and lighting.

With a large 32”-wide outward-swinging door and 30”-wide seat, the Grandeur is indeed as grand as its name implies. Offering a comfortable, spacious bathing experience for everyone, it can easily accommodate add-ons like heated seats, jets and lighting. Oasis: The newest model to join the lineup, the Oasis is the gold-standard for walk-in tubs. Offering a 60” length, the Oasis is the longest tub available and was designed with optimal relaxation in mind with its reclined backrest that allows for a neck-deep bathing experience.

Find the perfect tub for you by booking a zero-obligation consultation today. Learn more at walkintubsbc.com, email info@walkintubsbc.com or call 250-682-4932 for more information. Find out if you qualify for a $7,500 government grant and a $2,500 tax credit with a free quote here.

READ MORE: How to safely enjoy the benefits of hydrotherapy in your own home

READ MORE: Walk-in tubs provide confidence and safety for seniors

READ MORE: Stay independent longer with a walk-in tub

Health and wellnessHome ImprovementImpress Branded ContentSeniors