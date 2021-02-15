Find your Y: Start your ECE career here … and now!

YMCA of Okanagan is recruiting both existing Early Childhood Educators and those who are looking for a fun and rewarding new career. In fact, the Y will even pay for the training!

If you love working with young children and are eyeing opportunities to establish or grow your career with a vibrant local organization, the solution may be as close as your neighbourhood Y!

As local parents grapple with the lack of childcare spaces, the YMCA of Okanagan is taking steps to meet that need by recruiting both existing Early Childhood Educators and those who are looking for a fun and rewarding new career.

For educators – and families! – there’s a lot to love about that initiative.

In addition to the opportunity to build a vital career teaching and nurturing children, and work with an organization that values its team members, the YMCA will pay for your education! You can work with the Y’s child care team while completing your ECE designation – a process that takes approximately 12 to 18 months – and the Y will actually pay for the training, notes Danielle Miranda, YMCA Child Care General Manager.

“We want to help people grow their careers while also supporting child care needs in the community,” she explains.

Here’s why that works for educators:

Earn while you learn – For those who have already earned their ECE designation or have basic certifications, the Y is actively hiring and will pay for advanced certifications (in addition to your ECE if you don’t have it) including ECE Infant Toddler and specialized training in Special Needs education. As a certified ECE, not only will you start at $21 per hour or more based on your skills, but you’ll be able to earn money while advancing your skills. Long term career opportunities – To serve a growing need in the Okanagan, the YMCA is expanding its childcare offerings. With that come career opportunities for Early Childhood Educators, and room to grow in your career. In addition to existing facilities, new centres are opening to serve families around the region, beginning this spring with Dilworth Mountain YMCA Child Care, and another centre opening in Lake Country in 2022. Rewarding work culture – In addition to a pension, benefits and competitive salary, the YMCA of Okanagan child care team is committed to supporting educators in the day-to-day work environment. That means understanding educators need time off the floor and extra paid days off to recharge, for example, and providing perks like a Y membership to support their fitness and wellness needs.

Ready to get started, or grow, your career in child care?

Show your interest by filling out this quick ECE training opportunity form or learn more by visiting the Y’s child care careers page online!

