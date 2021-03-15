Find Your Y: The career you love + the life balance you need

If you’re passionate about working with children and are looking for an opportunity to grow your career in a welcoming, nurturing setting, you may have just found your Y!

Recognizing the vital need for childcare throughout the region, the YMCA of Okanagan has been increasing its childcare spaces, both at existing facilities and at brand new centres. With those new spaces also comes the need for new Early Childhood Educators.

“We truly value the opportunity to nurture young minds, and set our young learners along the road to success,” says Danielle Miranda, YMCA Child Care General Manager. “As an organization, we also understand that vital role must be supported, so that means encouraging a work-life balance that supports our educators.”

If you’re an Okanagan ECE or an Early Childcare Assistant, it’s time to consider growing your career with the Y:

Ongoing, paid training: Recognizing the importance of ongoing education and lifelong learning, the YMCA will pay for specialized training, such as Infant Toddler and Special Needs education, in addition to ECE certification for assistants wanting to build on their existing skillset. You can even work while you learn! Supportive staff environment: To truly nurture children, teachers and caregivers must also nurture themselves. That means flexible shifts, with time off the floor, extra paid days off to recharge and a free Y membership – a terrific way to support your physical and emotional wellness! ECEs and Early Childcare Assistants also enjoy a competitive salary that includes a seven-step progressive wage scale, pension and vacation time – as a newly certified ECE, you’ll start at $21 per hour, and for those with years in the industry, your wage will bebased on your experience level. A career with growth potential: A career with the YMCA also brings the opportunity to grow and advance. Beyond the organization’s existing facilities, expanded childcare offerings around the region includeDilworth Mountain YMCA Child Care, opening this spring, and another centre opening in Lake Country in 2022. In fact, you’ll be working with a vibrant, locally focused organization and one of Canada’s largest childcare providers!

Ready to grow your childcare career with the YMCA of Okanagan?

Learn more by visiting the Y’s child care careers page online!

