With a vital need for childcare throughout the region, the YMCA of Okanagan is adding more spaces, and with them opportunities for Early Childhood Educators.

Find Your Y: The career you love + the life balance you need

If you’re passionate about working with children and are looking for an opportunity to grow your career in a welcoming, nurturing setting, you may have just found your Y!

Recognizing the vital need for childcare throughout the region, the YMCA of Okanagan has been increasing its childcare spaces, both at existing facilities and at brand new centres. With those new spaces also comes the need for new Early Childhood Educators.

“We truly value the opportunity to nurture young minds, and set our young learners along the road to success,” says Danielle Miranda, YMCA Child Care General Manager. “As an organization, we also understand that vital role must be supported, so that means encouraging a work-life balance that supports our educators.”

If you’re an Okanagan ECE or an Early Childcare Assistant, it’s time to consider growing your career with the Y:

  1. Ongoing, paid training: Recognizing the importance of ongoing education and lifelong learning, the YMCA will pay for specialized training, such as Infant Toddler and Special Needs education, in addition to ECE certification for assistants wanting to build on their existing skillset. You can even work while you learn!
  2. Supportive staff environment: To truly nurture children, teachers and caregivers must also nurture themselves. That means flexible shifts, with time off the floor, extra paid days off to recharge and a free Y membership – a terrific way to support your physical and emotional wellness! ECEs and Early Childcare Assistants also enjoy a competitive salary that includes a seven-step progressive wage scale, pension and vacation time – as a newly certified ECE, you’ll start at $21 per hour, and for those with years in the industry, your wage will bebased on your experience level.
  3. A career with growth potential: A career with the YMCA also brings the opportunity to grow and advance. Beyond the organization’s existing facilities, expanded childcare offerings around the region includeDilworth Mountain YMCA Child Care, opening this spring, and another centre opening in Lake Country in 2022. In fact, you’ll be working with a vibrant, locally focused organization and one of Canada’s largest childcare providers!

Ready to grow your childcare career with the YMCA of Okanagan?

Learn more by visiting the Y’s child care careers page online!

YMCA Okanagan

CareersFamilies

Previous story
Breathe easier and stay on top of your paperless bills in three simple steps

Just Posted

Meghan McInnes painted this poignant picture on her home window during the height of the unknown of the pandemic in March 2020.
The Hearts of the Okanagan group reflects one year later

Hearts showed up in windows across the region as a way to connect during the pandemic

The Kelowna Fire Department evacuated a PetSmart along Harvey Avenue on Sunday afternoon. (Files)
Kelowna PetSmart evacuated due to ‘glowing red transformer’

Fire crews quickly responded, shutting off power to the transformer

Nevaeh French-Prince. (Contributed)
RCMP searching for missing 13-year-old West Kelowna girl

Nevaeh French-Prince was last seen on Banks Road in Kelowna

Bernard Avenue in Downtown Kelowna on July 27, 2020. (Aaron Hemens - Black Press Media)
Kelowna again hoping to close Bernard Avenue to vehicles this summer

City is planning for live music, street games to animate pedestrian-only street

(BC Wildfire Dashboard)
Wildfire sparked west of Penticton thought to be human-caused

The wildfire near Penticton, and another near Kamloops, are B.C.’s first of 2021

Grey Hearts Denim made custom Black Lives Matter shirts for a Kelowna-based production crew. (Grey Hearts Denim)
Kelowna clothing studio uses fashion to advocate for social justice

Grey Hearts Denim thrived during the pandemic and has been an advocate for change

FILE – Grade one students wear masks as they attend class at Honore Mercier elementary school Tuesday, March 9, 2021 in Montreal.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz
Why is there no COVID vaccine for kids yet? A B.C. researcher breaks it down

Clinical trials are ongoing both for youth and for pregnant women

Toronto Public Health nurse Lalaine Agarin makes preparations at Toronto’s mass vaccination clinic, Jan. 17, 2021. Community clinics open across B.C. Monday, March 14. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn
B.C. opening COVID-19 vaccine bookings to age 80-84 this week

Immunization clinics opening in B.C. communities on Monday

A pharmacist prepares the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 mRNA vaccine at a pharmacy prototype clinic in Halifax on Tuesday, March 9, 2021. The province’s COVID-19 vaccine age-based rollout continues and is being expanded to include other sectors of the population including healthcare workers. The CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan
Recent increase in COVID cases worries Canada’s health officials even as vaccines roll out

Average daily deaths have fallen as vaccinations continue

A racial slur was discovered painted on a piece of playground equipment, and a derogatory four-word saying was found spray-painted on the outside wall of the washroom facility, at Kin Beach Sunday, March 14. (Roger Knox - Morning Star)
Racial slur painted on Okanagan playground

The slur and a four-word derogatory statement found painted at Kin Beach in Vernon

The Friends of Kalamalka Lake Provincial Park group does not want to see a parking lot for overflow traffic built on grassland on the top bench of Cosens Bay Valley, and has launched an online petition opposing the plan. (Photo submitted)
Parking lot plan for provincial park opposed by North Okanagan group

Friends of Kalamalka Lake Provincial Park do not want an overflow traffic lot built on grassland

Youth facing mental health challenges contacted Kids Help Phone at a rate 102 per cent higher in 2020, than prior to the COVID-19 pandemic. (Pixabay)
London Drugs answers Canada’s Kids Help Phone call with new ‘kind’ initiative

Struggling kids and youth contacted the helpline 102% more in 2020 than the previous year: data

Vancouver Canucks goalie Thatcher Demko (35) stops Edmonton Oilers’ Connor McDavid (97) as Vancouver’s Nate Schmidt (88) defends during the first period of an NHL hockey game in Vancouver, on Saturday, March 13, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Demko makes 34 saves, leading Canucks to 2-1 triumph over Edmonton

Vancouver snaps four-game win streak for Oilers

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Most Read