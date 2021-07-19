Five signs you’re ready to look for a retirement community

by Andrew Trinder, Director of Operations, VRS Communities Seniors’ Living, Orchard Gardens (Kelowna)

Unlike days gone by, when retirement communities were institutional settings, Orchard Gardens offers instead a level of service akin to a luxury hotel experience. Looking to leaders in the hospitality sector, the focus here is as much on hospitality and customer service as it is on ensuring a safe and connected way of living.

Five reasons for choosing to retire at Orchard Gardens

Feeling isolated at home and wanting more social engagements and shared activities. Connect with others in the many common areas. Enjoy coffee, tea and snacks in the coffee lounge, or take in a movie at the theatre. Express your creativity, or play a game of cards or bingo. Make music together, or have fun listening to the weekly-live band.

Connect with others in the many common areas. Enjoy coffee, tea and snacks in the coffee lounge, or take in a movie at the theatre. Express your creativity, or play a game of cards or bingo. Make music together, or have fun listening to the weekly-live band. Say goodbye to chores and shopping. Enjoy made-to-order home cooked meals that cater to your needs and tastes. Regular housekeeping services give you more free time to do what you enjoy.

Enjoy made-to-order home cooked meals that cater to your needs and tastes. Regular housekeeping services give you more free time to do what you enjoy. Worry-free living. All household maintenance is taken care of for you, meaning less to worry about. Emergency response pendants are included with monthly rent. Staff are happy to help with additional service bookings for thing such as hair appointments, foot care and transportation to off-site appointments.

All household maintenance is taken care of for you, meaning less to worry about. Emergency response pendants are included with monthly rent. Staff are happy to help with additional service bookings for thing such as hair appointments, foot care and transportation to off-site appointments. Easy to get around. All suites have a kitchenette and fridge, along with ample storage. A walk-in shower, grab bars, and extra-wide doorways mean getting around is easy.

All suites have a kitchenette and fridge, along with ample storage. A walk-in shower, grab bars, and extra-wide doorways mean getting around is easy. Staff are always available. There is always someone available at any hour of the day or night.

Like hotels, the quality of hospitality services range of amenities and overall experience differ from place to place, and is often reflected in the monthly living rates. Although the seniors’ living industry is dominated by national and international companies, there are not-for-profit residences that offer quality services for seniors, and operate in an environment which deeply cares about the individual. These non-profit residences offer fair-market rates and invest profits back into the communities in which they serve.

Such a monumental change in your life requires time and research to make sure you find the best place for you. Start by touring a few residences to find the best fit so you make the best choice.

For more resources on non-profit seniors’ living, visit www.vrs.org/seniors-communities

For more information contact them by phone at 250-979-0600 or email at info@orchardgardens.ca