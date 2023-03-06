For improved speech, health and self-esteem, choose dentures!

From speech to smiles, Okanagan expert explains the many benefits of wearing dentures

People who suffer from missing teeth may think dentures will be uncomfortable and hard to maintain, but their numerous advantages outweigh any temporary discomfort.

“For patients who’ve lost some or all of their teeth, getting dentures as soon as possible offers many benefits, in terms of both appearance and function,” says Madison Eschbach of Kasper Denture Clinic.

Chewing ability

The ability to chew food well not only improves enjoyment, it contributes to overall health and nutrition. No longer having restrictions on what you can eat means having a balanced diet, filled with all the foods you enjoy.

Replacing toothless areas with denture teeth drastically improves chewing ability. However, eating certain foods in moderation will help preserve your dentures.

“This is usually people’s main concern when considering dentures,” Eschbach says. “Adapting to new dentures does take time and patience – for the first few weeks you should eat only soft foods and take small bites. Even after this period it’s not recommended to eat a lot foods like nuts, hard candy or whole apples. If you cut an apple into pieces you can avoid the kind of bite that can break the seal on dentures.”

Aesthetics

Without teeth, your facial muscles will start to sag. Wearing a denture provides support for the lips and cheeks, preventing the “collapsed” appearance that can often occur after losing teeth, keeping your natural facial appearance and preventing you from looking older.

“Without teeth the jaw doesn’t have any support,” Eschbach says. “Dentures hold your jaw in a natural position, not only preserving your facial appearance, but also avoiding potential conditions like temporomandibular joint (TMJ) disorders caused by an improper bite.

“We can also customize your dentures with different colour shades, close a tooth gap or give you bigger denture teeth for a more confident smile.”

Improved speech

By replacing missing teeth – especially the front ones – patients are better able to pronounce words like ‘fifty’, ‘stilts’, or ‘tent.’

“New dentures do cause a lisp for a few days, until the oral muscles adjust to the appliance and the tongue has adjusted to resting on the dentures,” Eschbach says. “After the adjustment period though, you’ll have no problem pronouncing all of these words properly again!”

A full, beautiful smile can give back the confidence a person may have lost along with their teeth.

Self-Esteem

People feel much better about themselves when their teeth look great. A full, beautiful smile can give back the confidence a person may have lost along with their teeth.

“Some people come in feeling very self-conscious about a mouth full of bad teeth,” Eschbach says. “We regularly have people break down and cry when they see their new smile, or when they tell us how happy they are that they were able to attend a big family event without feeling uncomfortable.

“My favourite part of my job is seeing people come out of the room with their new dentures, and a big smile on their face!”

