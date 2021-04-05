In addition to its RV sites, the shared interest lakefront development boasts 20 cabin sites overlooking Sugar Lake, with available sites ranging from 3,197 sq.ft. to 5,500 sq.ft.

In addition to its RV sites, the shared interest lakefront development boasts 20 cabin sites overlooking Sugar Lake, with available sites ranging from 3,197 sq.ft. to 5,500 sq.ft.

Four seasons of memory-making adventures await at Sugar Lake

Discover your year-round cabin retreat at this Okanagan vacation destination

Could your year-round cabin retreat really be this close … and this easy to make uniquely yours?

It can when that retreat is perched on the shores of the Okanagan’s Sugar Lake!

Located less than an hour east of Vernon, less than two hours from Kelowna and just a six-hour drive from the Fraser Valley, Sugar Lake Recreational Properties is a shared interest lakefront development of cabin and RV lots.

A unique location that offers all the amenities of the Okanagan and Shuswap but without the crowds, available cabin sites range from 3,197 sq.ft. to 5,500 sq.ft. – perfect for a cosy cabin for two or space to welcome the whole family. And when you need more space, guests are welcome at the on-site lodge, open from May through September!

Located less than an hour east of Vernon, Sugar Lake is a year-round vacation destination ideal for both long-weekends and extended escapes.

Located less than an hour east of Vernon, Sugar Lake is a year-round vacation destination ideal for both long-weekends and extended escapes.

The proximity to Vernon, Kelowna and nearby Cherryville mean that no matter what vision you have for your Sugar Lake escape, construction is easily accommodated. Recommendations are available from the Okanagan-based development team – who can also provide vendor financing if needed – and with a number of owners already enjoying their year-round vacation destination, additional construction contacts are easily shared.

While Sugar Lake is your chance to get away from it all, you can do so with the confidence that comes from knowing that details are all looked after. The fully serviced lots mean there’s no need to fuss with generators, wells or septic systems – there’s even a state-of-the-art water treatment system.

Added peace of mind comes from year-round security and snow removal, making those winter retreats a breeze, and if you choose to include your cabin in the rental pool when you’re not using it yourself, the team also oversees all those logistics.

(Plus, if you ever change your mind, withdrawing your cabin from the rental pool is just as easy.)

A Taste of Sugar Lake

Why make your home-away-from-home at Sugar Lake?

Perfect for paddling,swimming or casting a line, you can even bring the boat, with slips at the onsite dock available for lease.

Relax beach-side with the latest summer read, enjoy a family cook-out or spend the day adventuring through thousands of hectares of forest, freshwater lakes, rivers and streams.

The quaint village of Cherryville, just 14km north, offers a variety of activities and amenities or venture further afield to Nakusp, with its hot springs, arts community and special events. And just 90 minutes away, Silver Star brings summer mountain biking, winter skiing and a whole host of memory-making fun!

Summer or winter – and every season in between! – it doesn’t get much sweeter than Sugar Lake. Explore the possibilities sugarlakelife.ca or email info@sugarlakelife.ca

Sugar Lake is just as sweet in winter, with a variety of cool-weather activities to enjoy.

Sugar Lake is just as sweet in winter, with a variety of cool-weather activities to enjoy.

Family VacationsOkanaganOutdoors and Recreation

Previous story
What you need to know about diabetes and heart disease

Just Posted

Hotel Eldorado in Kelowna. (Eldorado Resort/Facebook)
City of Kelowna sues Hotel Eldorado over boardwalk access

Gate currently blocks access to a normally publicly accessible walkway along Okanagan Lake

Kelowna International Airport. (Capital News file)
Another Kelowna flight noted as having COVID-19 on board

BCCDC adds April 1 Kelowna to Vancouver flight to exposure list

Real Canadian Superstore in Kelowna. (Google Maps)
3 Central Okanagan grocery stores report positive COVID-19 cases

Superstore in Kelowna, Shoppers Drug Mart in Kelowna and West Kelowna note cases of the virus among staff

Summerhill Pyramid Winery is one of many patios that remain open in Kelowna. (Summerhill Pyramid Winery/ Facebook)
COVID-19: B.C. has banned indoor food service. Here’s a list of Kelowna restaurants with patios

You can still support local businesses in a safe way amid new provincial restrictions

West Kelowna Warriors forward Benjamin Woodhouse (26) fends off a check from Salmon Arm defenceman William Lavigne to beat goalie Owen Say during B.C. Hockey League pod action at Vernon’s Kal Tire Place Saturday, April 3. The Warriors edged the Gorillas 2-1. (Tani Quan Photography)
West Kelowna Warriors open BCHL pod play with win over Salmon Arm

Late goal from Carter Wilkie gives Warriors a 2-1 decision at Vernon’s Kal Tire Place

People walk by a sign for a COVID-19 vaccination site in Montreal, Sunday, April 4, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes
Keep your guard up, Tam urges Canadians as COVID-19 disrupts Easter for second year

Several other politicians also sent out Easter messages paying tribute to front-line workers

A view of Revelstoke from a helicopter. (Photo via Revelstoke Search and Rescue)
A call to search and rescue should be a last resort-Revelstoke Search and Rescue

‘We are happy to rescue you but not your stuff’

(corduroy.kitsilano/Facebook)
‘Selfish, arrogant’: Industry association blasts B.C. restaurants defying public health orders

At least two Vancouver restaurants tried to stay open

Kong, whose handsome face was shared in a Friday, April 1, post on the BC SPCA Facebook page, is up for adoption at the Nanaimo branch. (BC SPCA/Facebook image)
Pandemic increases demand for furry companionship in Shuswap, across province

BC SPCA can receive up to 100 applications for the same animal

Tanya Harper, a paramedic helping in the COVID-19 drive-thru testing centre, seals up conducted a COVID-19 test on Nov. 24. (Crystal Schick/Yukon News file)
Kootenay seniors fined $3,450 after failing to show proof of COVID test in day trip to U.S.

Police: Ticket is for violating section 58 of the Quarantine Act for the second offence

An arena worker removes the net from the ice after the Vancouver Canucks and Calgary Flames NHL hockey game was postponed due to a positive COVID-19 test result, in Vancouver, on Wednesday, March 31, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Vancouver Canucks’ COVID-19 situation sends chill through NHL’s North Division

Vancouver’s situation brings home for the rest of Canada’s NHL clubs the pitfalls of operating in a pandemic

LTC nurse Limin Liu, right, takes a selfie as registered nurse Sasha Vartley, left, vaccinates her with the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 mRNA vaccine during the COVID-19 pandemic in Toronto on Tuesday, December 15, 2020. Toronto and Peel region continue to be in lockdown. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
Vaccine selfies are the new social media trend, but also a reminder of unequal access

Experts say these selfies can encourage others to overcome their vaccine hesitancy

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Thor the brown Boston terrier’s new backpack is filled with discarded masks picked up on daily walk outings around his Vernon neighbourhood by owner Lisa Mazurek. (Lisa Mazurek photo)
North Okanagan terrier, master cleaning up discarded masks

Thor, a Boston terrier, has poop bags with masks filled into backpack during daily walks

Most Read