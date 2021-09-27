Full-service real estate in Vernon that can save sellers thousands!

When buying or selling a home, value is important, and not just in terms of bricks and mortar! The real estate market has changed over the years, and along with market changes come changes in the way that real estate is sold.

New ways of selling are replacing the traditional way of seven per cent on the first $100,000 and three and half per cent on the rest. Home prices have risen dramatically in recent years, and at Value Plus 3% Real Estate Inc, this model just didn’t make sense.

What’s in a name?

In this case, a name means a whole lot! When Value Plus 3% Real Estate Inc. started in 2012, the real estate market was booming. Prices rose quickly, and since real estate agents based their fees on home price percentages, their fees were booming too. It just didn’t make sense to the ownership group because the fees no longer reflected the value that the client was receiving! The huge percentages just didn’t seem justified any more.

Of course, three per cent is also part of the name, and it’s “a common misconception is that this makes it a ‘discount’ brokerage. Instead of a discount brokerage, this is a full-service real estate company that is the top producing brokerage in their market!”* notes Nik Roughton.

And the three per cent? Instead of overcomplicating things, Value Plus charges three per cent of the total purchase price, saving you thousands of dollars in real estate fees.

READ MORE: In a competitive real estate market, it pays to shop smart

A business model that works —for agents and clients

As the brokerage has grown, so too has the list of available professional, real-estate services they offer. One of those services is a professional photographer for all listings. First impressions matter, and these days most people look online first — professional photography can make all the difference to a potential buyer’s interest.

Where the property is listed matters too, and since different buyers choose different ways to explore properties, it’s important to make sure that every base is covered, from online to print. Keeping track of where buyers are browsing gets your home more views translating to a faster sale.

It’s not just sellers that are attracted to what Value Plus 3% Real Estate Inc. has to offer, agents love it too. The brokerage has grown to 16 agents because they know it’s the best way put their clients first, provide great service and offer a fair price.

For more information, check out the website here. Find them on Facebook here.

READ MORE: Vernon realtors offer key advice about home buying in wildfire season

*Based on transactions per agent, stats taken from OMREB Region* in 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017 and 2019.

Family HomesHome & Gardenhome salesHomefinderReal estate