Gardening doesn’t have to be a pain in the neck – or back

Dr. Ryan Harris of Glenmore Chiropractic Inc reveals the link between the way that you garden and the sore back/neck you experience afterwards.

As the weather continues to warm, our gardens begin calling us outdoors! This year, don’t let a sore back be the answer.

“If thinking of tackling your garden’s to-do list already has you anticipating some back pain, you’re not alone,” notes Ryan Harris, from Glenmore Chiropractic.

“Once a sunny day arrives, we’re eager to get outside and we aren’t thinking about pacing ourselves, which can set us up for injury,” Dr. Harris explains.

As we’re not typically as active in the winter months, our core strength can weaken. Then, when we spend an extended period of time hunched over, paired with a weaker core, it can set us up for injury. Pacing yourself is a great way to avoid injury.

“Don’t aim for six hours in one day, instead do a little bit day by day and slowly work your body back into it,” Dr. Harris notes. “The weeds aren’t going to get out of control within days, so give your body some time to bounce back.”

Additionally, instead of bending over at the waist, Dr Harris advises using a cushion to kneel on or a small stool to sit on – this ensures you’re bending at the knees and hips, instead of your lower back. It’s also important to make sure you get up and walk around every 10 to 15 minutes to help get some fluid movement back into the spine, taking pressure off your disks. Staying hydrated is also key – dehydrated disks are more prone to injury.

Once you’re done for the day, avoid spending the rest of the night sitting down as a reward for your hard work. Instead, try to keep moving, don’t lift anything or bend at the waist and try to keep straight – it’ll provide your body with a nice cool-down.

“You’ve just inflamed your back from gardening and by sitting on the couch, it puts pressure back onto those discs, and they’re fatigued and aren’t supporting your back the way they should,” Dr. Harris explains.

While these tips can help set you up for a successful garden season, a visit to your local chiropractor can help ensure your body is properly aligned, which helps your spine absorb stresses better. And a trip to Glenmore Chiropractic puts you in the right hands!

To learn more, visit them online today.

gardeningHealth and wellness