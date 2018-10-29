Go global with your education

Save money, save time and get the education YOU want

Kelowna’s Focus College provides directed, career-ready skills and the opportunity to take your studies to institutions across the country and around the world.

Despite best intentions, many students who embark on a university degree drop out within the first two years. Some go travelling, some need a break from their studies, others have family commitments or opt to explore a different career path.

At that stage in their studies, students rarely have recognized skills they can take into the job world. And for those who eventually return to school, options can be limited to those in Canada that recognize their previous studies.

Not anymore.

Since 2012, Kelowna’s Focus College has offered a unique approach, providing directed, career-ready skills and the opportunity to take your studies not only to the partner institutions across the country, but around the world.

Career-ready courses: Rather than starting your studies with broad-scope classes typical of early university studies, Focus College dives right into focused, career-specific learning you’d expect in your third and fourth years of a degree program. That means that even if you leave after the two-year diploma stage, you’ll do so with marketable skills.

Take your studies on the road: What if the courses you studied in the Okanagan could easily transfer to colleges and universities in the US, Europe, Asia and beyond? Suddenly, you have flexibility not only in institution choices but also in life and work experiences.

“The credits you earn through our programs can be transferred internationally, allowing you to travel, to work and to finish your degree – and have it recognized,” explains Richard James, Marketing and Public Relations Manager with Focus College, which has a second campus in Surrey.

Affiliated with the century-old Scottish Qualifications Authority (SQA), a not-for-profit government-sponsored agency, Focus College is the first and only college in Canada to offer their Advanced Diploma Programs with University progression pathways to over 72 universities worldwide, meaning you can travel, work AND finish your degree!

What do you want to study? From right here in Kelowna, Focus College offers programs in Business, Software Development and Travel and Tourism, quickly setting a local and international standard in education.

In addition, the school offers English as a Second Language and in-demand, short-study courses and certificate programs – including certifications for Accounting Assistant, Bylaw Enforcement Training and Office Manager. Courses are instructed by industry professionals, targeting practical and theoretical skills relevant to these employment sectors.

How do you want to learn? Students learn better in a comfortable, upbeat environment – that means smaller class sizes and extraordinary teachers who provide the tools, time and personal attention to excel, and foster connections to local community partners.

Ready to learn more! Get started on your admission application to Focus College today!

