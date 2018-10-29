Healthy living made easier at the YMCA

My one-week trial at the YMCA of Okanagan helped me get out of my health and wellness rut

At a time when pumpkin spice lattes and working long hours had become my go-to for fall, I decided to start a new routine, committing to visit the YMCA of Okanagan for a week and learn what its three health and wellness centres have to offer.

Upon arriving for my first day at the bright, modern Kelowna Downtown YMCA, I immediately felt a sense of inclusion, and was put at ease by the knowledgeable trainers and instructors. With its convenient location and classes, bright open spaces, kind staff and its charitable purpose, it didn’t feel like most gyms I’ve been in. It was more of a community centre where people can feel they belong.

The centre offered a multitude of ways for people to improve their physical and mental well-being, and I got the feeling they cared whether I met my health goals.

Personal connections set you up to succeed

During my visits to the downtown Y, the Kelowna Family YMCA in Rutland and the H2O Adventure + Fitness Centre (operated by the Y), I found the YMCA’s personal touch goes a long way.

I was grateful to work with a caring and attentive health coach through a free individual training session, which I learned everyone accessing the Y is able to receive at no extra cost. And I was set up with a fitness routine created to help achieve my goals of losing weight, gaining more muscle and feeling comfortable in my own skin again. I loved the stress release and energy boost I felt combining Zumba, yoga and spin classes through my week.

I also learned the Y’s personal connections extend beyond helping community members get and stay physically healthy. As a charity the Y offers mental wellness programming, employment programs and child care and provides a variety of community programs, all with a goal of reducing inactivity, isolation and poverty and ultimately building a healthier community for all.

Healthy living made even easier

I was definitely motivated and inspired with my experiences at the YMCA of Okanagan and recommend others try it, too.

If you’re needing extra motivation to seek out a healthy routine this fall – whether it’s to learn a new skill, begin a fitness routine or spend more quality time with family – the YMCA is offering special introductory pricing until Nov. 15. Your first month’s membership cost would be only $20 (or $50 for your whole family). And if finances are still a barrier, the Y’s financial assistance program is always available thanks to generous donors.

Remember, the Y is all about community and the friendly staff are there to help you every step of the way.







Breanna Nathorst is spotted by YMCA of Okanagan trainer Collin during a TRX workout.