Helping clients keep more money in their pocket

VP3 is a full-service real estate brokerage offering a tailor-made experience for clients. With a combined experience of 150+ years, their professional Realtors provide above and beyond expertise.

With today’s economic challenges like high inflation and increasing interest rates, it is comforting to know there is a company helping customers keep more of their money.

“By truly focussing on our customers and providing value, we can help them keep more money in their pockets,” Says Nik Roughton, Realtor and Co-owner of Value Plus 3% Real Estate Inc (VP3).

VP3 consistently ranks among the top realty agencies in the Vernon region. But that’s not what makes it unique. This agency operates with only three per cent commissions, allowing for huge savings for its clients.

“We have listing commissions that fit our clients’ budgets,” says Paula Skladan-Roughton, Co-owner, Managing Broker and Realtor at VP3. “We strive to get the best price for our home buyers.”

“We save our clients money on commissions while still providing full MLS, top-tier service,” says Nik. “We have focus, skill, and the expertise to guide clients through all their real estate decisions.”

Less commission dollars doesn’t mean VP3 is a discounted, cheaper alternative in the industry. Their services surpass what is often expected.

“We offer value-added services to our clients,” says Paula. “In some cases, more than you would find in a traditional real estate model.”

Those value-added services include high-end professional photography, top-notch print advertising and placement, a dynamic digital marketing campaign, and effective social media target marketing. Using economies of scale, VP3 can offer a flat rate of three per cent commission without compromising value.

“We have the integrity, effective marketing strategies, and comprehensive knowledge of the North Okanagan,” says Paula. “We work hard for our clients.”

VP3 listings cover the North Okanagan, including Armstrong, Coldstream, Enderby, Lumby, Falkland, and the Westside. In addition to homes you would expect, VP3 has luxury homes for consideration. Whether clients want a waterfront paradise, secluded private estate, or scenic retirement retreat, VP3 makes sure clients find the right home for their ideal lifestyle.

VP3 consistently ranks among the top realty agencies in the region, winning awards and accolades.

They were named the number one Producing Office in Vernon in 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017, and 2019. (Based on transactions per agent from Okanagan Mainline Real Estate Board statistics).

VP3 is also the recipient of the 2022 BOB award; Vernon’s Best of the Best people’s choice awards.

To contact Value Plus 3% Real Estate Inc, please feel free to call 250-308-1888 or email Info@VP3.Ca, visit https://www.vp3.ca/contact-us/

VP3 is located at #102 – 4313 27th St., Vernon, BC.

