Dr. Kendall Ho shares a virtual “high five” part of the “High Fives for Health Care” program launching to support the most urgent needs of VGH and UBC Hospital, and other Vancouver health care centres.

Dr. Kendall Ho shares a virtual “high five” part of the “High Fives for Health Care” program launching to support the most urgent needs of VGH and UBC Hospital, and other Vancouver health care centres.

High Fives for Health Care spreading gratitude and raising vital funds for B.C. health care

VGH & UBC Hospital Foundation campaign spreads much-needed positivity and raises essential funds

Supporting the health of the community, spreading gratitude, and raising vital funds for B.C. health care — that’s what “High Fives for Health Care” is all about.

This fall, VGH & UBC Hospital Foundation is launching “High Fives for Health Care” — a five-week fundraising campaign to help spread cheer and inspire donations to be used for the most urgent needs of their hospitals and health care centres.

“Diverse health care needs haven’t paused during the pandemic,” said Angela Chapman, President and CEO of VGH & UBC Hospital Foundation. “We want to work with you to ensure all of our health care teams receive the support they need.”

“Throughout these five weeks we will be sharing incredible stories of patients surviving and thriving after devastating accidents, overcoming disease and complex conditions with the specialized care provided by the medical experts and teams at VGH,UBC Hospital, and G.F. Strong Rehab Centre,” Chapman added.

Conditions like stroke, cancer, and other complex health issues didn’t pause when COVID-19 hit. These patients still need the best medical teams, equipped with the best tools, technology, and the latest medical knowledge and research, Chapman said.

Lizz Moffat, with the VGH & UBC Hospital Foundation, helps launch “High Fives for Health Care,” a five-week fundraising campaign to help spread cheer and inspire donations for the most urgent needs of their hospitals and health care centres.

Lizz Moffat, with the VGH & UBC Hospital Foundation, helps launch “High Fives for Health Care,” a five-week fundraising campaign to help spread cheer and inspire donations for the most urgent needs of their hospitals and health care centres.

The Foundation is also encouraging supporters to make donations and get involved by joining the #HealthCareHighFive challenge. Participants need only donate a denomination of $5 and post a photo or video on social media with their most creative — and COVID-19 friendly — high five. Use the hashtag and tag five friends to do the same.

“We know high fiving isn’t in vogue right now, at least in the traditional sense,” said Chapman. “But with a little creativity and imagination we can safely ‘redeem’ high fives and cheer on our health care heroes who heroically continue to fight on the front lines of this global pandemic.”

Donors can make a one-time donation, text to donate, or start a fundraising page to track how far their high five challenge goes. In addition, they may submit a message to the BC health care heroes when a gift is made and it will be shared alongside hundreds of others on their various platforms.

The campaign culminates on Saturday, Nov. 14 with broadcast events on Global TV at 5 p.m. and CKNW at 2 p.m.

“Join us, and together we can transform health care and save lives,” Chapman said.

Learn more about how you can support “High Fives for Health Care” at vghfoundation.ca/highfives.

VGH-UBC High Fives for Health Care

Health and wellnessHealthcare

Previous story
Clinical Trial with an Investigational Oral Treatment for Patients with Ulcerative Colitis

Just Posted

(Phil McLachlan - Capital News)
Smoke pours from abandoned Rutland heritage building

The cause of the blaze remains unknown at this time

(File photo)
BCCDC reports new COVID-19 case on Kelowna flight

WestJet flight 182 from Kelowna to Calgary had a case of COVID-19 on board Oct. 10

Advance voting is already underway in the 42nd general election in British Columbia. Election day is Oct. 24.(Black Press files photo)
QUIZ: Are you ready for the B.C. election?

Take this short test and see how much you know about elections and voting

On a tour through B.C.’s interior on Oct. 17, John Horgan visited Penticton today, talking with supporters and volunteers. (Phil McLachlan - Kelowna Capital News)
Childcare, healthcare hot topics during John Horgan’s Penticton visit

The NDP government today pledged $2.9 million to provide 116 full-time childcare spaces

The Lake Country Fire Department is mourning the loss of Karl Featherstone who died suddenly at 47 years old on Oct. 11. (Photo Submitted)
Lake Country Fire Department mourns sudden death of firefighter

47-year-old Karl Featherstone died on Oct. 11.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau takes part in a press conference during the COVID pandemic in Ottawa, Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2020. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says provinces have to do more work to address racism in the health-care system. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
VIDEO: Provinces need to address racism in the health-care system, Trudeau says

Minister Miller said feds can use financial leverage over health care to fight anti-Indigenous racism

Vernon Fire Rescue Services and Vernon-North Okanagan RCMP were called to a report of an electrical fire at the temporary shelter operated by Turning Points Collaborative Society on 37th Street Sunday, Oct. 18, just before 5:30 p.m. A fire was discovered in the building’s attic, forcing the evacuation of temporary residents and staff. (Roger Knox - Morning Star)
Reported electrical fire evacuates Okanagan temporary shelter

No visible smoke or flame but Vernon firefighters discover small blaze in former warehouse’s attic

Jordan Naterer, 25, was last seen Saturday Oct. 10. He planned a hike in the Manning Park area, and has not been seen since. Photo Facebook.
Family devastated as search for missing Manning Park hiker suspended

‘It was an extremely difficult meeting with the parents when we had to tell them.’

NDP candidate Toni Boot has had multiple campaign signs vandalized in Penticton. However, she doesn’t believe the vandalism is targeting a specific party or candidate, she told <em>Black Press Media </em>in an Oct. 17, 2020 interview. (Phil McLachlan - Black Press Media)
Vandals target Penticton campaign signs

NDP candidate Toni Boot says she’s had multiple signs vandalized since the start of her campaign

Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

FILE - Nathan Cullen speaks to media in Smithers, B.C., Friday, February 28, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
Horgan, Cullen apologize for NDP candidate’s comments about Haida candidate

Nathan Cullen had made insensitive comments about Roy Jones Jr. Cheexial

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

The view from Donald Bridge, looking east on Highway 1, about 28 km north of Golden at 11:50 a.m. Oct. 18. (DriveBC)
UPDATE: Expect delays on highway east of Revelstoke

A vehicle incident occurred near the Quartz Creek bridge

Salmon Arm Silverbacks defenceman William Lavigne (left) tries to rub out Vernon Vipers forward Max Bulawka in B.C. Hockey League Okanagan Cup action. Vernon completed a home-and-home sweep of the Gorillas with a 4-3 overtime win Saturday, Oct. 17, at the Shaw Centre. (Lisa Mazurek - Vernon Vipers Photography)
Vernon Vipers sweep Salmon Arm

Snakes win 5-2 at home Friday, 4-3 in overtime Saturday at the Shaw Centre

Most Read