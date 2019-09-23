Indulge your senses at unique Fall Wine Festival event

Sensation, a spectacular wine tasting event for the senses at Penticton Lakeside Resort and Conference Centre Oct. 12, pairs BC wine with the very best in art, music, food and culture.

Wine lovers will indulge their senses in a whole new way during a one-of-a-kind Fall Okanagan Wine Festival pairing event that celebrates the best of both the Okanagan wine industry and local arts and culture.

“Wine lovers were asking for something innovative and exciting, so working with our member wine partners, we asked ‘How could we do wine tasting event that was unexpected?’” says the festival’s Jessica Tkachuk.

What they created is a unique offering to close this year’s festival: Sensation, a spectacular wine tasting event for the senses at Penticton Lakeside Resort and Conference Centre. Set against the resort’s inspiring view, the Oct. 12 event pairs BC wine with the very best in art, music, food and culture.

Wine pairing in a whole new way

“Typically, we think of wine pairings with food, but the components of a really great wine are also components of other cultural experiences,” Tkachuk reflects.

Think of a rich, resonant Malbec, for example… Similar features in a musical piece might bring to mind a deeply moving cello performance. Conversely, a light, effervescent bubbly might pair perfectly with a exciting live art demonstration – full of light and energy. Around every corner at Sensation, the best of Okanagan culture and the arts meets the best of B.C. wine.

“People are loving the concept,” Tkachuk says. “Our member wineries are excited to pair their wines in such a unique way, and as our guests look beyond what a wine tasting ‘should’ look like, they’re excited to explore what it could look like.”

At Sensation, guests can savour an exceptional variety of local wines from more than 20 BC wineries, alongside an array of artists. As well, Bram Bolwijn, head sommelier at Mission Hill, will guide guests through a smell-centric-pairing, where you’ll smell wines paired with a wine aroma kit, and learn how to pick out characteristics on the nose and taste of a wine.

With tickets just $69, get yours today so you don’t miss out!

Plan your Fall Wine Festival experience

Sesnation is among more than 100 wine-centric events taking place up and down the Valley Oct. 3 to 13. Highlights include theOct. 3 launch – the second annual British Columbia Lieutenant Governor’s Wine Awards at the Laurel Packing House – and The Fall WestJet Wine Tastings Oct. 5, an always-anticipated tasting event filling one of the city’s most unique venues, Carson Air hangar at the Kelowna International Airport.

“The Fall Okanagan Wine Festival comes at a unique time – it’s a key point in the season for wine makers and growers, and it’s also key time when wine lovers get to experience the best the local industry has to offer.”

To see the full array of events, plan your itinerary and reserve your tickets, visit thewinefestivals.com!