Integrated Fire Protection in British Columbia makes the official switch to Classic Fire + Life Safety

Integrated Fire Protection (IFP), a Canadian family owned and operated company since 1990, has officially made the switch to the Classic Fire + Life Safety banner.

IFP recently joined the Classic Fire + Life Safety family in April 2023, and after many discussions with employees and senior management groups of both companies, it was agreed the transition from IFP into Classic Fire + Life Safety was the natural evolution to maintain their growth as British Columbia’s premier Fire + Life Safety provider.

Under the solid foundation established by the original founders, brothers Greg and Gerald Koch, the current leadership duo of Adam Shackleton and son of Gerald, Ryan Koch has continued to build upon this legacy by placing the safety of their customers, the public, and their team as their utmost priority.

“Integrated Fire Protection has rich history of more than 33 years providing quality fire protection solutions in the Okanagan Valley and British Columbia,” says Shackleton, President at Integrated. “We hold a deep commitment to fulfilling our responsibility of delivering an exceptional fire protection service to our valued customers.”

All Technicians, Fitters, and office staff will continue to execute their existing roles and functions as part of the change. Shackleton will move into the role of Director of Business Development for Western Canada, and Ryan Koch will remain in the role of District Manager, leading the operations for the B.C. fire protection business.

As a result of this merger, the company is ready to grow and has begun a campaign to hire some five to 10 fire protection technicians and sprinkler fitters to add to their team. Candidates interesting in applying can visit the company’s job posting page here for additional information.

Ryan Koch adds, “I am thrilled about collaborating with the Classic Fire + Life Safety team to foster opportunities for our existing and future teams, enabling the development of sustainable, long-term careers.”

IFP joins a growing team of fire protection professionals under the Classic Fire + Life Safety umbrella. In April 2023, Legacy Fire Protection and Photon Electrical in Western Canada, together with Integrated Fire Protection, joined the growing group of companies marking the organization’s first steps into the Alberta, British Columbia and Saskatchewan marketplaces.

For information on this announcement, to enquire about partnership opportunities or explore career opportunities in the exciting field of fire and life safety, please visit classicfls.com and be sure to follow the company on LinkedIn and Facebook.

