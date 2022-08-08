Introducing Asento Okanagan

With only 30 residences, Asento Okanagan offers a rare opportunity to own a piece of paradise in one of the most beautiful locations in the world.

The name Asento immediately evokes feelings of ascending upwards, to a higher, more refined level. With that feeling in mind, Alinea Developments introduces Asento Okanagan, its new luxury residential project, located adjacent to the renowned and spectacular Okanagan Lake, in Penticton BC.

The boutique development features resort-inspired design and finishes, making it the perfect place for a primary residence, second home, or investment property, Asento has something for everyone.

Luxury is about more than just material possessions. It’s about enjoying life to the fullest and making the most of every opportunity. A ‘Live The Seasons’ lifestyle is exactly what you can expect when you purchase a home at Asento Okanagan. Whether you’re looking to hit the slopes or explore the great outdoors, there’s always something to do throughout the seasons. And with spectacular amenities like world-class ski resorts, golfing and hiking, as well as the many award-winning wineries and restaurants that the Okanagan Valley is famous for, you’ll never want for anything.

Situated close to downtown Penticton, Asento is nearby to hip cafes, restaurants, up and coming breweries and shops. The charming seasonal weekend farmers market is within a quick easy walk. The beautiful Okanagan Lake Beach is merely 2 blocks from the residences. Penticton itself is also easily accessible with an international airport less than 30 minutes away.

With Asento, Alinea Developments brings to the Okanagan Valley a commitment to an unparalleled quality in a multi-residence development. The concrete construction complete with a sleek white matte exterior creates a sophisticated, strong and understated first appearance. The solid construction choice supports the beautifully appointed open floor plans, 10-foot-high ceilings, minimal glass railings, offering a feeling of elevated and expansive space. The well-designed flow of indoor / outdoor living extends to large decks of 550 square feet, equipped with built in gas barbecues, spectacular, unobstructed views of the Okanagan Lake and surrounding mountains. The covered patios beacon entertaining throughout all the seasons.

Asento Okanagan is a new luxury residential project, adjacent to the renowned and spectacular Okanagan Lake, in Penticton, B.C.

The carefully curated living spaces are fully air conditioned for maximum comfort year-round. Built in rooftop solar panels offer modern, alternative energy and cost savings. Dyson wall mounted vacuums are included in each home. The sleek and contemporary kitchens are appointed with luxurious waterfall quartz countertops on dramatic oversized islands. The prep area is equipped with a large undermount sink and a stunning smooth pull down faucet in matte black caviar. Samsung Smart appliances complete the sophisticated design. Of course, there is a built-in wine fridge, essential to enjoy the surrounding vineyards.

If you’re in the market for a luxury investment property, vacation rental income can provide a significant return on investment, but it can also offer an excellent way to offset the costs of owning a luxury property. The Okanagan Valley is a popular destination for luxury travellers due to its stunning scenery and choice amenities.

Don’t miss your chance to ‘Live The Seasons’ in the beautiful Okanagan Valley. For more information about Asento Okanagan, visit our website, www.asento.ca or register for sales information at info@asento.ca. We would be happy to arrange a private virtual tour and help you find your perfect home.

Come experience the luxury and beauty of this amazing region!

Real estate