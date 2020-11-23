The First West Credit Union team will help you review your financial plans and ensure you have a mortgage that makes sense for your situation.

Is the time is right for mortgage refinancing?

Expert advice can help you realize your financial goals

A financial plan consists of many moving parts. With that in mind, it’s crucial not only to review those elements regularly, but to do so with someone you trust to help you understand your options and determine a plan best-suited for you and your goals.

As you review your financial plans, it’s incredibly important to have a mortgage that makes sense for your situation.

No matter your long-term goals, whether purchasing a first home, for example, downsizing, or paying off your mortgage sooner, Valley First Credit Union can help you get there.

What does refinancing look like?

With the current state of the economy, one benefit of refinancing your mortgage now is taking advantage of lower interest rates, explains Allison Rupitz, Senior Financial Advisor at the Valley First Orchard Plaza branch.

As mortgage refinancing can look different for everybody, the knowledgeable team takes a proactive approach, adapted to each client’s unique situation.

By running comparables, calculations can help determine whether you should pay a penalty to adopt a low interest rate, if you’ll be able to make up the cost in one term.

Other possibilities include blended options, which allow you to blend your current mortgage rate with a new one, to avoid being re-qualified or paying a penalty fee. This is an increasingly popular choice!

It’s important to note that refinancing isn’t always about the term and rate. Renegotiating your existing mortgage loan can allow you to pull equity out of your property as well.

Weighing the pros and cons of each options, clients have the information they need to make the best choice for their needs and circumstances.

Connect today:

Valley First believe’s in acting locally, and making decisions from across the desk, not from across the country. They are proud to give their members simple advice and expert solutions, for all your banking needs.

If it’s time to consider refinancing your mortgage, contact Valley First Member Advice Centre to book an appointment (1-888-597-8083). Appointments with Financial Advisors are available by phone, by Microsoft Teams, or in the branch (with protective safety protocols in place).

While life can be unpredictable, trust the professionals at Valley First to help you make the best bang for your mortgage buck, and to reach your financial goals, no matter your stage of life.

Visit them online to learn more.

Financial planning

 

The entrance to Valley First, a division of First West Credit Union.

Most Read