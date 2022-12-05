‘It’s like being on a cruise:’ Fill retirement with good friends, good food + activities YOU want to do!

As people embark on retirement, many are seeking a place where they can live an active, independent lifestyle, and where everything is taken care of.

With eight locations throughout the Okanagan Valley, Regency Retirement Resorts boasts beautiful living environments with extensive lifestyle amenities and personal services, providing active seniors an enjoyable and enriched retirement.

“We’re not a care home,” emphasizes Northwood Lifestyle Consultant Denise Boury. “We provide independent resort-style living, where active retirees can enjoy a wide range of leisure activities. Our job is to keep seniors independent for longer; to support them.”

Each Regency residence has its own distinct style, designed to encourage, and promote a healthy, happy and enjoyable lifestyle.

“We recently had two couples in their 70s who didn’t need care, but simply wanted a nice place to retire where everything is taken care of,” Boury says. “They chose to move here to Northwood, and they’re so happy!”

Boury points out that while eventually everyone will require some care, Regency offers a space for seniors who are between living in their own home and needing care.

“In our culture, it seems that a lot of the time it’s about staying in your own home as long as you can, and then moving into a care home for the last few years of your life,” Boury says. “The ideal thing is to move earlier, while it’s easier physically and emotionally, and while you can still enjoy so much of what life has to offer. Without the burden or pressure of home maintenance, housekeeping and meal preparation, our residents once again thrive.”

“Often you’ll see folks in their 90s using every bit of their energy to stay in a home that’s too big for them, when instead they could come here and have fun!”

Regency Retirement Resorts are designed to encourage, and promote a healthy, happy and enjoyable lifestyle.

Residents enjoy unique common areas, including wine cellars, woodworking areas, movie theatres, exercise rooms, inviting dining rooms and a diverse activity program complete with local outings and wine tours.

“Partners can also move here together, and if one of them passes, the other one is already settled here, with an entire group of friends,” Boury says. “This makes it much easier and less stressful on the surviving partner.”

Besides an active schedule of events and enriching activities, at Regency they also realize that dining and nutrition are essential components of the retirement lifestyle.

Delivering a first-class dining experience, creative chefs prepare tasty, nutritious offerings, enjoyed by residents in elegant dining rooms with good friends.

“People don’t know what they’re missing,” Boury says. “You don’t have to cook or clean, and if you do need some assistance with daily needs, there are many affordable options available to you.”

“Literally all you have to do at Northwood is dust – it’s like being on a cruise!”

Find out more on Facebook and Instagram, or click here to fill out an information request form.

OkanaganSeniorsseniors housing