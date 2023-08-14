Julia’s Junction opens in Westbank with help from Otter Co-op

Otter Co-op donates $50,000 to Julia’s Junction, an intentionally designed playground for children of all abilities!

Every kid deserves the freedom to play, explore and connect with their peers. Today, kids in Kelowna’s Westbank community can enjoy a brand new, intentionally designed playground that gives kids of all abilities a safe place to play.

Julia’s Junction is the first purpose-built, 100-per-cent-inclusive playground in West Kelowna, designed to meet the needs of all children, including those with unique physical, social and emotional needs.

The playground is named for project leader Melissa Grassmick’s daughter, Julia, who was paralyzed by a blood clot at just 17 months old. Now nine, Julia uses a wheelchair to get around but still loves to play outside!

With the support of Otter Co-op and the Co-op Community Spaces Program, Julia and children from all around the Kelowna area have a safe place to play and socialize.

“We’re incredibly excited to support such an important cause for children in the Westbank community through the Community Spaces program,” says Jack Nicholson, CEO of Otter Co-op. “Our co-operative prides itself on being a community builder. As we continue to expand across the Okanagan, we look forward to this and future opportunities to support causes like Julia’s Junction in the neighbourhoods we live, work and play.”

Otter Co-op and the Co-op Community Spaces program donated $50,000 to Julia’s Junction. It was one of 15 projects to receive a portion of $1 million in funding through the Co-op Community Spaces program in 2023.

“Our community spaces program helps to protect, beautify and improve green spaces all across Western Canada,” Nicholson says. “Co-op has proudly provided $12.5 million to 175 projects since 2015 and we look forward to continuing to support our communities through this amazing program.”

CommunityCommunity LeadershipdisabilitiesFamiliesFamily activities