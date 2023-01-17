Kelowna-based filmmaker Chelsea McEvoy reminisces on being a TELUS STORYHIVE content creator

STORYHIVE marks its 10-year anniversary and is calling all new and emerging content creators

Kelowna filmmaker and TELUS STORYHIVE veteran Chelsea McEvoy on set. Applications are now open for the 2023 Anniversary Documentary Edition!

Kelowna’s Chelsea McEvoy wasn’t new to filmmaking when she applied to STORYHIVE in 2018. She discovered her passion for filmmaking as a teenager, worked on wedding videos and corporate marketing in her twenties, and even made a few films on her “own time and own dime.” Still, getting selected to receive production funding and training plus mentorship and distribution for a STORYHIVE documentary was a big step forward.

“It has elevated my career. I learned about budgeting a big project and gained confidence, which elevated my creativity,” McEvoy says.

Since that first STORYHIVE documentary, Wheel Love, her film sharing her fertility journey with her wheelchair-using husband, McEvoy has worked with STORYHIVE on three more films. And she’s now the president of a society for independent filmmakers, hosting the first ever Okanagan Screen Awards this February.

“When I get an opportunity like STORYHIVE to better my skills and make connections, I like to give back. It’s going to be amazing to have all of these Okanagan creators under one roof.”

This year, STORYHIVE is celebrating 10 years of community support with their biggest edition ever, the 2023 Anniversary Documentary Edition! They’re funding 80 short documentaries with $20,000 in production funding, training, mentorship and distribution on TELUS Optik TV.

New and emerging filmmakers in B.C. and Alberta are encouraged to apply before midnight on Feb. 28, 2023 at storyhive.com/apply.

Ahead of the game

STORYHIVE isn’t just a funding source for content creators. It also provides meaningful mentorship and opportunities to underrepresented groups.

“I’ve been in the film industry for over a decade, and it’s been very male dominated for a long time. That didn’t necessarily bug me, but it’s still been very nice to have female mentors and collaborators at STORYHIVE,” McEvoy says. “The industry is evolving now, and STORYHIVE was one of the first to take that giant step to create opportunities for marginalised groups. They were ahead of the game.”

STORYHIVE has spent the last decade creating equitable opportunities for women and underrepresented communities to tell their own stories, their own unique way, and McEvoy says that’s not all.

“I also love how they hone in on rural communities. You don’t have to be from Vancouver or Calgary to get these opportunities. I’m so proud to be a part of it.”

McEvoy’s first STORYHIVE project, Wheel Love, shared her fertility journey with her wheelchair-using husband.

Your Story. Your Narrative.

Join the STORYHIVE community and pitch any short documentary idea you’re passionate about. Consider these themes as you fine-tune your idea:

Community: People and organizations creating meaningful change or shaking up an industry.

Technology: Technology that is connecting communities and powering innovative programs.

Environment: Sustainable solutions and education on protecting our planet.

Healthcare: Providers and innovative systems improving accessibility and quality of care.

Agriculture & Food Sustainability: Ground breaking agricultural practices and sustainability of the food we eat, grow and buy.

New and emerging content creators of all ages and backgrounds are encouraged to apply! The STORYHIVE team is dedicated to supporting emerging local creators.

“They provide mentors to walk you through every step of the process, from creating your story to managing your budget. We also got to meet all of the filmmakers in our edition, and that peer support was essential. We could share our trials and triumphs,” McEvoy says.

Since 2013, STORYHIVE has been able to support a community including thousands of local content creators across B.C. and Alberta, providing over $52 million in production funding and creating a safe space for storytellers to hone their skills and bring the projects they care about to life. Celebrate 10 years of community support with STORYHIVE and apply for their Anniversary Documentary Edition.

“We are thrilled to be celebrating ten years of supporting local content creators across B.C. and Alberta, especially in regions like Kelowna,” says Audrey Kiss, STORYHIVE’s Interior B.C. Territory Manager. “STORYHIVE is built on local storytelling and representing the people that make our communities so amazing. It is exciting to be accepting applications for our biggest edition yet with our Anniversary Documentary Edition. We hope to see many diverse stories from the people of Kelowna. If you have an idea to pitch, we encourage you to apply and share your story.”

Application intake opens on January 17, 2023 at 12pm PT and 1pm MT. STORYHIVE is funding 80 short documentaries across B.C. and Alberta with $20,000 in production funding, training, mentorship and distribution on TELUS Optik TV.

Send in your application to storyhive.com/apply before midnight on February 28, 2023!

