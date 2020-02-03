Patrice Raven and Garry Lozon of Impression Floors have eco-friendly flooring options for every budget. Stop by the store at 1725 Baron Rd. to find out more!

Kelowna couple cares for their customers, and the planet

Recycled plastic carpet that’s soft, sturdy, and stain-proof? You’ll be floored!

There are a lot of great reasons to go green.

Maybe you want an all-natural home free of contaminants, to protect your family’s health. Maybe you want to use renewable materials to protect the planet. No matter your motivations, Patrice Raven and Garry Lozon at Kelowna’s Impression Floors are here to help.

“A lot of people aren’t aware of the eco-friendly flooring options available,” Lozon says.

And you don’t have to sacrifice comfort or quality to go green. Here are four flooring solutions that will help your home in more ways than one:

1. Super-soft carpets made from recycled plastic bottles

Impression Floors is excited about Tryesse Carpets, and not just because they’re eco-friendly.

“It’s really soft,” Lozon says, “And it’s made to last.”

Recycled plastic bottles are spun into a long, continuous filament, which means there’s no shedding.

“The really cool thing is that it doesn’t absorb like other carpets. It cleans really easily.”

Pets, wine, and other stains don’t stand a chance on this carpet. People don’t believe them at first, but Raven encouraged one customer to take home a sample.

“She tried it at home and then bought a whole bunch!”

2. Natural New Zealand wool carpets

Not only is wool renewable and all-natural, it also absorbs household air pollutants and is naturally stain-resistant.

You can sink your feet into luxury and know that at the end of your carpet’s lifespan you can save it from the landfill because wool is biodegradable.

“Wool carpets are more expensive, but for customers who have the budget it’s a worthwhile investment. Wool is a quality product and at Impression Floors we’ll install it with care. All our customers want is a quality product and a job well done,” Lozon says.

3. Ethically sourced hardwood flooring with an all-natural finish

Impression Floors only carries hardwood certified by the Forest Stewardship Council, which means the wood comes from responsibly managed forests. Their eco-friendly wood products are free of chemical contamination and won’t release pollutants into the air.

‘Green’ flooring also uses an all-natural oil finish.

“You never need to sand them,” Lozon says, “You just oil the high-traffic areas when the texture starts to change. You don’t have to do the whole floor.”

4. Luxury vinyl

More and more vinyl is made from recycled materials, and it’s built to last – the less frequently you have to replace your flooring, the better for the planet. Impression Floors works with some Canadian manufacturers who are focused on reducing their energy consumption during production.

Visit the store at 1725 Baron Rd. near the corner of Hwy 33 and Hwy 97, or call 250-979-7419 to find out about the latest deals.

