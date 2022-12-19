Kelowna home furnishings stores pays it forward with end-of-year promotion

Give yourself the gift of comfort and convenience this December and know you’re giving back to your community at the same time!

Scan Designs and sister store Muse and Merchant are known for many things – their quality home furniture and decor, their friendly in-store sales teams, but many may not be aware of their big hearts and passion for supporting their local communities.

When you make a purchase and opt for delivery at Scan Designs or Muse and Merchant during the holiday season, your delivery fees will help support two charities in your central Okanagan community.

Priding themselves on offering stylish, well-made furniture at affordable prices, these family-owned-and-operated businesses have been serving communities in B.C. since 1976 when they opened their first location, Scan Designs in Vancouver. During the holidays, they like to pay it forward by supporting two charities near and dear to their hearts.

Every holiday season Scan Designs along with Muse and Merchant run a special promotion in all six of their B.C. locations, with proceeds from their delivery services spilt between the Gaby Davis Foundation, a non-profit that provides support to families with children experiencing childhood cancer, and local food banks near their locations in Coquitlam, Langley, Richmond, Victoria, Nanaimo and of course, right here in Kelowna.

“Last year we donated almost $20,000 to local food banks and the Gaby Davis Foundation, and this year we hope to raise even more,” says Kendall Sturrock, store manager at their Kelowna location. “In the past three years we have raised and donated over $60,000 for food banks all across B.C. and for children suffering with childhood cancer.”

Last years donation to The Gaby Davis Foundation. - Photo courtesy of Scan Designs

Come Boxing Week, Scan Designs along with Muse and Merchant will not only offer some amazing deals and discounts but will also donate the equivalent of the tax from every sale as well as their home delivery fees to aid their efforts in breaking last year’s record of $20,000 in donations.

Support these family-owned-and-operated B.C. businesses and know your money is working double time by helping out those in need in our local community.

