Kelowna ups the cool factor for craft brew fans

Locals and visitors alike have many ways to enjoy the Great Okanagan Beer Festival, May 3 to 10

The 2020 Great Okanagan Beer Festival, set for May 3-10 in Kelowna, is all about getting together with friends to enjoy some of the best craft beers around, as well as food, entertainment and more. Photo courtesy kimeij.com

When it comes to craft beer and entertainment options, choice is a good thing.

And if the 2020 Great Okanagan Beer Festival in Kelowna is on your destination schedule May 3 to 10, you’ll find more choices than ever. With an expanded main event in Waterfront Park on the Saturday and more craft brewers, this annual hot-ticket event has become even hotter, says Brittia Thompson, marketing manager for festival organizer Gibbons Whistler.

“This really is the kickoff to the summer season, which is huge in Kelowna,” she says of the festival, presented by the Train Station Pub. The multi-faceted main event, open 11:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., traditionally sells out and is expected to attract close to 5,000 people, she adds.

“People love the lakefront location, the great weather and the ability to discover new beers you’ll fall in love with. With tons of different craft brewers, food and special event options, live entertainment and more, this festival checks all the boxes.”

Here a taste of what Okanagan Beer Festival has on tap for 2020:

Showcasing B.C.’s best – With a focus on B.C. craft breweries and cideries, and each vendor offering two options, you’ve got plenty of beverage choices. Brewers are vying to win a draft line at the Train Station for a year, so they’re sure to bring their best. Watch for the People’s Choice voting option! New to the festival? – Plenty of special beer-inspired events are planned at local pubs and eateries throughout the week. Gear up for the main event with a pre-game brunch at the Train Station Pub, presented by Grimm’s Fine Foods. Find a full schedule here. Special getaway rates – Five local accommodation partners with special room rates means the festival has you covered if you’re arriving from out of town, or simply want to stay downtown rather than make your way home. Food truck heaven – With on-site dining options ranging from gourmet sandwiches and burgers to coastal cuisine, wings and pizza, you’re sure to find a taste that pairs well with your beverages. Pick a persona – If you haven’t already figured out a personal or group theme, the annual costume contest bumps up the fun level, Brittia says. “We’ve seen everything from lifeguards to a jungle safari theme to Cards Against Humanity. People go all out for a chance to win entry into the next year’s festival.” Keeping you entertained – Musical offerings keeping the beats going through the week include Kelowna’s own The Feels and DJ Kita, Red Chair from Whistler and more.

Find tickets online here for the May 9 main event, and keep track of the latest on the festival’s Facebook or Instagram pages.

