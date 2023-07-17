Looking for the ultimate cosy sectional? Then say hello to Esha!

Enjoy ‘cloud’ like comfort with the Esha from Muse & Merchant. (From left to right) Kendall Sturrock, manager at sister store Scan Designs and Ashley Lupul, manager of Muse & Merchant.

There’s nothing worse then trying to settle the family down for a quiet movie night, only to be faced with non-stop fidgeting as your kids struggle to get comfortable and find space on a too-small-sofa. If this sounds like your family’s typical movie night experience, let us introduce you to your new best friend, Esha.

Esha is the perfect family sectional, designed to fit in rooms of all shapes and sizes and with it’s unique 50/50 feather-fibre blend it’s just as comfortable as it looks!

“The Esha has been really popular since it arrived and it’s not hard to figure out why,” says Ashley Lupul, Manager at Muse and Merchant, Kelowna. “Imagine relaxing on a giant marshmallow and what that would feel like, thats probably the best way to describe the Esha experience. If you like sofas that allow you to sink in and relax, Esha is exactly what you’ve been looking for.”

Esha is stuffed with a 50/50 feather and dacron fill, giving it that overstuffed, cozy feeling that you want from a family sectional. It comes in five modular pieces that can be arrange together to create a traditional sectional, a giant bed-like lounge area or separated and used as stand-alone pieces. This flexible design allows it to fit easily into the majority of living rooms and is available in four colour options, light grey, dark charcoal, green or pearl.

“The off-white pearl colour option is a great pick for families or pet owners as it comes in our performance fabric line making it water and stain resistant,” Lupul says. “For those with their heart set on a different colour we also offer our amazing Peace of Mind Stain Protection Experience.”

Protect what you love

Never worry about stains again with Muse & Merchant’s amazing 10-year service plan.

“Peace of Mind Stain Protection is the best extended warranty service on the market,” Lupul says. “If a stain happens you just call the extended warranty number, a technician comes out to try and remove the stain through professional cleaning, if that doesn’t fully remove the stain, they will try to replace the damaged sectional piece and if it can’t be repaired then they will replace the entire sectional instead.”

