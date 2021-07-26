Made in the shade: Here’s how to stay cool when the mercury soars

After the recent heat dome that settled over much of western Canada, many folks have found themselves wishing they had a better way to stay cool. If you found yourself thinking that an air conditioner might be a really good idea about now, here’s how to keep your cool when the mercury goes sky-high.

Tailored to fit

No matter when your house was built or whether it has existing ducting or not, there’s a system to suit your needs, says Vern Milani of Milani Plumbing, Heating and Air Conditioning. More importantly, there’s a system that can be tailored to fit your home, whether you want air conditioning in every room, or just one, or even only when you need it!

Most air conditioning systems take about two days to install, and can include a variety of options, including heat pumps and mini-split systems.

Heat pumps can use the existing ducting in your home, and require an outside compressor. These units can keep your whole house cooler in the summer, and warmer in the winter, providing year-round comfort.

can use the existing ducting in your home, and require an outside compressor. These units can keep your whole house cooler in the summer, and warmer in the winter, providing year-round comfort. Ductless mini-split systems are just what they sound like – each room that requires cooling gets its own unit and allows you to only cool the space you need to as you use it, for an environmentally friendly and wallet-friendly option. These systems are ideal if your home has no existing ducting, meaning less in the way of renovation and mess. Mini-split systems can heat your home in the winter too, and are more efficient than electric baseboard heaters, meaning you save money.

Comfort is key

Not sure what you need? Milani Plumbing, Heating and Air Conditioning offers free estimates. Let an expert Comfort Advisor help you choose the best product for your home and lifestyle at the right price for your budget.

Maintenance saves money

Looking after your home’s cooling/heating system is just as important as getting the right fit. Proper maintenance means your system is always running at its best and most efficient, ensuring you are comfortable year round and saving money. Milani Plumbing, Heating and Air Conditioning offers scheduled maintenance packages so you can tick that off your to-do list.

Don’t forget!

Homeowners switching to energy-efficient appliances can also take advantage of excellent BC Government rebates in addition to those from BC Hydro rebates and Fortis BC. Affordable financing options are available too.

Questions? Give them a call at 250-800-0000, check out their website here or find them on Facebook here.

homeHome & GardenHome and Garden