M&M Food Market Franchise Opportunity Now Available in Kelowna – Park 97

As we adjust to post-pandemic life by re-evaluating our work-life balance, now is the perfect time to consider owning your own business.

Today, we’re looking for new Franchise Partners who are passionate about M&M Food Market, their local community and ready to grow with a proven brand.

A Strong and Stable Franchise Opportunity

M&M Food Market products are sold in nearly 3,000 locations across Canada. Since the first store opened in 1980, M&M Food Market has evolved to adapt to economic downturns, changing consumer tastes, and an increasingly competitive retail environment to emerge as Canada’s largest frozen food retailer. As an essential service, M&M Food Market remained open and supported local communities across Canada by providing a smaller, clean, safe environment for customers to shop in and provide an alternative to restaurants as Canadians cooked more meals at home and looked for other ways to celebrate with family and friends.

Supporting Franchise Partners Every Step of the Way

All Franchise Partners go through comprehensive classroom and in-store training prior to operating their own location. Cloud-based daily training programs, operational manuals and guidelines, ongoing development opportunities, and regular calls with local Area Managers ensure Franchise Partners always have a place to turn to for help.

M&M Food Market has also taken significant steps to minimize the impact of supply chain and labour market disruptions. While these challenges have affected every business to some degree, M&M Food Market has been able to keep products on the shelves and available to customers by working closely with suppliers and managing frozen inventory to reduce the risk of shortages.

A Stable and Resilient Franchise Ready for a Changing Future

If you’re ready to make a change in your life, now’s the time to consider an M&M Food Market franchise. For more information about the opportunity available in Kelowna – Park 97, please contact Liz Riley Director, Franchising at lizr@mmfoodmarket.com or 905-814-2420.

