Mother’s Day event packed with family fun and new living spaces to explore in Kelowna

Spoil Mom with an afternoon of music, treats and activities in Wilden on May 14

Enjoy music, treats, test ride an e-bike and more, at the Wilden Mother’s Day event on May 14 from 1 to 5 p.m.

Families wanting a unique way to celebrate Mother’s Day have a whole afternoon of fun to look forward to at Kelowna’s largest master-planned community!

“The event will feature a variety of fun attractions and activities for moms and their families to enjoy,” says Johanna Macheledt, Marketing Manager at Wilden. “It’s also an opportunity to get a first-hand look at the homes and lots currently available in our two new neighbourhoods Pondside Landing and Hidden Hills.”

Enjoy a cool drink and savour a delicious treat while listening to live music and taking in the view from the rooftop patio of the Pondside Landing showhome overlooking Still Pond. Walk or drive up the road to the Hidden Hills neighbourhood entrance, to test-ride an e-bike on brand- new streets, while the kids have fun getting active and creative.

What to expect at at the Wilden Mother’s Day event:

Live music from JUNO- and CCMA-nominated singer/songwriter Giselle Sanderson from 1:30 to 4.30 p.m.

E-bike testing from 1 to 4 p.m., hosted by FreshAir

Delicious, sweet treats from Kayla at Cake for Breakfast

Bubbly and rosé from Niche Wine Co.

Refreshing local fruit sodas from Farming Karma

Raffle prizes

Kids’ crafts and activities

Hot dogs

“We’ll have a barbecue set up at Hidden Hills with hot dogs available by donation, and at Pondside Landing you can buy raffle tickets to win $50 and $100 gift cards for The Greenery and Fresh Air,” Macheledt says. “Every dollar from both will go to the Blenk Family Fund for youth mental health.”

Mums in Mugs for moms are back!

“It used to be a tradition in Wilden to give out Wilden Mugs with beautiful flowers planted in them on Mother’s Day,” Macheledt says, “However the way we were able to meet and celebrate was different over the last few years, so this Mother’s Day we’re excited we can give away 100 Mums in Mugs at this fun event. And they’re not just for moms – anyone can take one home!”

The whole Wilden team is looking forward to celebrating with you on May 14th. Stop by the two event locations on Union Road any time between 1-5pm.

Pondside Landing Townhouse Showhome: #36 1550 Union Rd, Kelowna

Hidden Hills neighbourhood: located at the end of Union Road (north end)

Learn more at wilden.ca, and stay up-to-date with the latest news on Facebook and Instagram.

