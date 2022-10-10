New Residents’ Perspectives: What it’s like living at a VRS Seniors’ Community

There are many reasons for choosing to move into a seniors’ community, including more opportunities for socialising, not having to do the daily household chores, and improved safety and security. Photo courtesy VRS Communities

By various residents of VRS Seniors’ Communities, sister properties of Orchard Gardens (Kelowna).

Everyone has their own reason for choosing to move into a seniors’ community. Often, the reasons we hear from our VRS residents are: having more opportunity for socialising with others in a community; having home cooked meals prepared, served and cleaned; not having to do the daily household chores anymore; having financial affordability and realising the increased value in their home and others assets; and more safety and security.

At VRS Seniors’ Communities, we asked our most recent residents what they had to say about their new home. Here is what they had to share:

“After years of living alone, I had the good fortune of finding Ross Place. Here I have a comfy suite, great meals, and space to continue working as a freelance essay writer.”

– Jaime at Ross Place, Victoria

“Visiting local facilities to explore options confirms we made the right choice for us with a move to Lakeside Gardens. We thoroughly enjoy the delicious meals, easier daily living, various recreational activities, friendly employees, new friends and above all, security.”

– Anonymous couple at Lakeside Gardens, Nanaimo

Kelowna’s Orchard Gardens enjoys a beautiful park-like setting. Photo courtesy VRS Communities

“Although I only moved into Charles Manor a few months ago, I was first struck by the friendliness of everyone. Friendliness not only from the staff, but also from the residents who made me feel so welcome. My welfare and happiness is the staff’s first priority and nothing is too much trouble for them. The food is always good.

There are many activities each day and lots of visiting entertainment for everyone. I certainly get value for my money. If you’re looking for a home away from home, Charles Manor is the place for you!”

– Margaret at Charles Manor, Penticton

“They go above and beyond for us here; we are always so well taken care of. On top of that, the price is really affordable!”

– Phil at Sunnyside Manor, South Surrey

“We have one big family atmosphere here.”

– Charles at Pacific Carlton, South Surrey

“Andover Terrace is wonderful. We get lots of entertainment, the people are nice, the staff are very helpful, the food has excellent variety, it’s conveniently located close to town, and a nice place to live with reasonable prices!”

– Jean at Andover Terrace, Salmon Arm

The recreational activities, friendly employees, new friends and security are all popular features for residents at VRS Seniors’ Communities, including those at Kelowna’s Orchard Park. Photo courtesy VRS Communities

