Okanagan plumbing and heating company can help you beat the heat and save!

It feels like spring is just around the corner, meaning warmer weather and longer days. Everyone’s looking forward to more outside time and enjoying some sunshine. It’s so nice to enjoy nature — and it’s a great time to do a little furnace or air-con maintenance or install a whole new system.

It may not seem like the two things – the great outdoors, and your home heating and cooling systems — are connected, but regular maintenance goes along way to increasing efficiency and reduce emissions too. Every little bit helps, and it’s good to be comfortable in your home no matter what the weather!

Stay toasty warm or beat the heat — or both

Milani Plumbing, Heating & Air Conditioning can make sure that your system is working its best— and as the colder weather wanes, you can rest assured that your furnace will be ready to go when Jack Frost returns again next winter.

The promise of warmer weather in the spring means that the summer’s heat isn’t too far behind, and if you have an existing cooling system, or want to get one to beat the heat this summer, then Milani has you covered.

“It pays to think ahead!” says owner Vern Milani. “Installation takes about a day and your home will be a cool oasis in the summer’s heat.”

Today’s newer systems are energy efficient and better for the environment. Choose between a heating or cooling system, or check out the great deals on package systems that include both — you can customize to fit your needs and save some money on the initial outlay and on your energy bill too. Some systems can even do both.

Many great rebates are available too. Milani Plumbing, Heating & Air Conditioning is a member of the BC Hydro Partner Program, and financing is available.

Give Milani Plumbing, Heating & Air Conditioning, Kelowna a call today at: 250-800-0000 for all your home heating, cooling and plumbing needs. Find them on Facebook here.

