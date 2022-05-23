Okanagan plumbing and heating company has cool offers to keep you cool!

Milani Plumbing, Heating & Air Conditioning has the knowledge and the experience to help you make the best choice for you and your home.

Who could forget the heat dome that swept through B.C. last year? Were you among the many who wished that they had a reliable, environmentally friendly air conditioner? If you were, then now’s the time to think about installation!

Expert advice means you can chill

Getting the right air conditioning system that will keep you cool for years to come is easy — with the right advice. With over 60 years in the business, Milani Plumbing, Heating & Air Conditioning has the knowledge and the experience to help you make the best choice for you and your home. This family owned-and-operated business has its roots firmly in the local area, they know that customer satisfaction comes from good service and good products.

Milani Plumbing, Heating & Air Conditioning stands by their products, choosing quality units from well-known manufacturers like Mitsubishi. Owner Vern Milani knows that quality makes a difference in longevity and function: “We use the best products so they last and are working when you need them!”

The right product for your space

Air conditioners come in many shapes and sizes — from stand-alone heat pumps to mini-splits — and you can cool your whole home or individual spaces, depending on what you want and need. Milani Plumbing, Heating & Air Conditioning provides a detailed evaluation of the area so they can cater to your specific requirements. They offer high-efficiency, Star-rated systems for every need. Options include:

Central Heat Pump — works well if there is existing central ducting already installed. It features efficient cooling and heating in a single unit

Mini-split system — a ductless system that’s easier to install, energy efficient, heats and cools, is nearly silent and works well for individual rooms

Cassette Air Conditioner or Heat Pump — ideal for limited spaces, and easily blends in with décor, all with whisper-quiet operation

The right product at a better price

If cost is the thing holding you back from keeping your cool this summer, ask about rebates on installing a new, energy efficient cooling unit — rebates are available up to $10,000 as well as rebates on other more environmentally friendly appliances such as tankless hot water systems.

Milani Plumbing, Heating & Air Conditioning also offers interest-free financing for 12 months!