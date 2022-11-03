Owl Cam Reviews – Legit Light Bulb Security Camera or Scam Brand?

The ultimate goal for any home or business owner is to keep their properties safe. To achieve this goal, you probably need the help of a reliable surveillance camera. Because of advancements in technology, you can now install the best light bulb cameras to protect your office and home from attackers. A light bulb security camera is hidden inside the bulb, making it indistinguishable from other ordinary light bulbs. According to the manufacturers, the Owl Cam has Wi-Fi capability which allows you to live broadcast or record using your smartphone.

Light bulb cameras have grown in popularity in recent years because they are simple to use and conceal the fact that your home is being watched. However, obtaining a high-quality and effective light bulb camera can be difficult, especially if you are new to these devices. Continue reading to understand more about the Owl Cam light bulb security camera.

What is Owl Cam?

The Owl Cam is one of the top light bulb cameras for providing home and workplace security. The OWL cam is considered one of the most effective security light bulbs because it provides continuous surveillance with no fuzzy images. It is simple to put the Owl camera in its favorite location; simply insert the bulb into the bulb base and it is ready for use. You do not need any assistance to install the Owl Cam in your house or office, and you can do it even if you are not a tech genius. The camera’s light can be controlled via an app on your phone rather than the bulb switch seen in standard bulbs. It also has night vision, making it ideal for incidents of theft.

Where is the Owl Cam Used?

As previously stated, the Owl Cam is a little box that houses a security camera. The Owl camera is an excellent addition to your home security system. If you buy one, you will not be making a mistake. Each of these has 360-degree coverage and a high-resolution ideal for security. If you want an easy and inexpensive solution to boost your home security, consider investing in the Owl Cam bulb camera. Owl cameras are frequently outfitted with night vision capabilities, allowing you to monitor your property even in low-light circumstances.

The Owl Cam can also be utilized in offices and organizations. Employees, for example, are insufficient to monitor all of the customers’ movements and actions in public venues such as malls. For security considerations, an Owl Cam is required to watch even the smallest movements. Because the camera is hidden inside the bulb, it is simple to detect naughty conduct. Finally, you may live stream all of the action on your phone using an app.

Owl Cam Pricing

The price of the Owl Cams is determined by the quantity purchased. The more the bulbs, the lower the price. Here is a breakdown of the prices:

$49.99 for 1 piece

$47.49 each for 2 pieces

$43.33 each for 3 pieces

39.99 each for 4 pieces

$37.99 each for 5 pieces

$29.99 each for 10 pieces

Perks of Using Owl Cam

There are numerous advantages associated with Owl Cam. They include:

They act as tools for security at home and in the office.

The light bulb cameras can record events even if it is in the dark.

Owl Cam record high-quality footages. This is due to the high resolution.

They are inexpensive to maintain and simple to install.

They are energy-saving devices.

They are portable and simple to use, making them effective in providing security in any desired location.

They can be used as surveillance devices since they cannot be easily differentiated from conventional light bulbs.

Conclusion

Owl Cam Light bulb is the ideal choice for providing security at home or at work in any location and any time. If you are someone who worries a lot about your business or workplace being broken into, this device helps to detect all activities that are going on in your premises even when you are not present.