Pick the perfect pairing for your Thanksgiving feast

Looking for the perfect wine to pair with your Thanksgiving meal? Whether you want to keep it traditional or spruce things up with something a little different this year, it helps to ask the experts.

“A classic French Pinot Noir is an easy crowd pleaser for Thanksgiving with its sweet berry notes and savoury elements that pair well with the various sweet and savoury dishes that often grace our tables during the holidays,” says Kady Smith, International Wine Buyer for Angry Otter Liquor. “However, sometimes mixing things up with a lighter wine can be a nice way to offer a refreshing alternative for your guests.”

Smith and Angry Otter team member Kelli Meier share their top picks for both B.C. and international wine pairings for your Thanksgiving table this fall.

Stick to the classics with a Pinot Noir

“The light body of Pinot Noir doesn’t compete with the subtle characteristics of turkey, making it the perfect complement to a Thanksgiving feast and arguably the most recommended wine pairing for a classic turkey dinner,” Smith says, suggesting one of the following classic Pinot Noirs if you’re looking to keep things classic:

A refreshing twist

“Rosé isn’t just for summer sipping,” says Smith. “A dry rosé has mouthwatering acidity which refreshes the palate after every decadent bite of stuffing and offers juicy fruit flavours that complement the savoury herbs and spices of your great-grandmother’s turkey recipe.”

Get the perfect fall vibes while keeping it local with these B.C. wines

Mad Jack Pumpkin Spice Wine from Maan Farm (under $20): Made in Abbotsford, this wine offers notes of fall spices, making it easy to pair with pumpkin pie, Meier says. With a touch of sweetness, it’s a great wine to please everyone at the table!

Autumn Gold from Wild Goose (under $25): Made locally in Okanagan Falls, Autumn Gold is equal parts Riesling, Gewurztraminer and Pinot Blanc, carrying notes of orchard fruit, apricot and anise. This clean, crisp white wine pairs beautifully with turkey or honey ham.

