Step back and plan ahead. You and your business will thank you.

Planning for your Business’ Future

If you’re running your own business, you likely know that a financial advisor can help you plan for taxes, provide benefits for your employees, and protect you and your loved ones with insurance. But did you know that they can also help you with succession planning?

“When I meet with business owners, the first thing I ask is if they have a plan for retirement,” says Sarb Sangha, Wealth Management Specialist at Prospera Credit Union. “In my experience, many business owners don’t think about this stuff until they’re ready to retire, as opposed to 10 years in advance, and then it’s almost too late.”

In fact, the Canadian Federation of Independent Business (CFIB) says that nearly three quarters of small business owners plan to exit their business within the next 10 years, and 51 per cent of them have no plan at all for their business when they retire.

As the owner of a small business you’re very busy, but it pays to step back and plan for your financial future. Take the time to forecast, plan, and budget. The more successful the business, the more planning needs it has.

“A lot of times there are situations where a business is doing so good, the owners aren’t thinking about succession planning or protecting their wealth,” says Sarb. “Planning ahead is important, and a few ways you can do that are by: funding an insurance policy in advance, understanding your tax options and sitting down with a Wealth Management Specialist to build a financial roadmap.”

A good succession plan will help the transfer of your business go smoothly and allow you to maintain the good relationships you have with your employees and partners. According to the Government of Canada, it also helps you:

  • Protect your legacy
  • Build value for your business
  • Deal with unexpected events

At Prospera, advisors take a collaborative approach, bringing in specialists for different situations. “My role in this is to help orchestrate a succession plan,” says Bryan Ference, Prospera’s Family & Business Insurance Specialist. “What are your income goals after retirement? Do you have someone lined up to buy your business? The key here is to work towards your goal and not wait for someone to show up with an offer.”

You worked hard on building your business from the ground up, so take the time to ensure you have a plan and are set for the future. Whether your plans are to transfer ownership or sell your business before retirement, you will have decisions to make; plan for the transition today.

Comments are closed

Previous story
Here’s a home heating solution you can warm up – or cool down – to!

Just Posted

Okanagan-Shuswap weather: It’s not a prank, the sun is shining bright on this April Fool’s day

Environment Canada is forecasting sunny days

‘I think we should all carry around fire extinguishers’

Peachland resident witnesses good samaritans extinguish roadside fire

Road dogs: biking safely with your pet

Exercise caution when taking your four legged friend around town

Damage recovery work begins in two regional district parks

Work begins April 1

Variety show, Pony Cabaret to showcase West Coast talent

The show will take place April 6

No AI in humour: R2-D2 walks into a bar, doesn’t get the joke

Alexa and Siri might be clever but there are a few things they’re missing

Has the Shuswaggi lake monster been caught on video?

Fishermen film unexplained waves with black humps rising from the top

Grammy award winning rockers coming to the South Okanagan

Swedish rock band Ghost are headlining for Metallica then set off on their own North American tour

B.C. Cider Week puts spotlight on province’s growing cider industry

Cider is booming in popularity and B.C., home to bountiful orchards, is starting to carve out a place in the industry

Labour minister says it was ‘unethical’ for Wilson-Raybould to record call

Jody Wilson-Raybould recorded a conversation Privy Council Clerk Michael Wernick about SNC-Lavalin

Trek along the Highway of Tears by Okanagan man and his dog

A Penticton Indian Band member is walking along the Highway of Tears

B.C. carbon tax rises as other provinces begin to catch up

Greenhouse gas charge approaching 10 cents a litre on gasoline

Update: Video of large grass fires near Chase

The BC Wildfire Service reports the larger of the two fires is 250 hectares in size

Grass fire near Hillside Drive in Kamloops

Firefighters are on scene to extinguish the flames

Most Read