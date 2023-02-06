Questions about dentures are common. These Okanagan experts have the answers

If you’re a candidate for dentures, you may have a lot of questions – and some concerns – both about the initial process and how to maintain the dentures.

Below, we explore four of the most common questions with Madison Eschbach, of Kasper Denture Clinic.

1. I think I may need dentures – what do I do first?

An initial consultation will get you started. The Kasper team uses this first visit to review their approach to dentures, and share with you the methods available to increase your satisfaction with your dentures. You’ll be provided with a written treatment plan and your denturist can submit to your insurance for pre-approval or eligibility.

“The consultation is complimentary, and you don’t have to start right then,” Eschbach says. “Let us know if you’ll be having some or all of your teeth removed, and then we can make a plan. We’ll discuss price options and next steps, and if you haven’t seen a dentist yet, we can take care of sending a referral for you.”

2. Can I have dentures put in the same day as teeth removal?

The simple answer is, yes. These are called immediate dentures, and they can be made ahead of time to be inserted at the time of the extractions, or you can wait a few days for your mouth to start healing.

“Immediate placement is actually recommended for better long term results when adjusting to a first-time denture,” Eschbach says. “It helps control the healing so that your gums can form into the shape of the denture.”

During your try-in appointment, the professionals at Kasper Denture Clinic will set your dentures in wax to try them on. This ensures you’re happy with the shade before they set them in acrylic

3. Can my partial denture be colour matched to my remaining natural teeth?

The team at Kasper Denture are highly trained in the art of colour and shade matching, and will discuss options before getting started.

“Every tooth brand provides us with a range of different samples to colour match with,” Eschbach says. “We can also whiten your natural teeth, or custom stain the dentures if it’s an in-between shade, for a truer match. Your second-last visit is called the try-in appointment – where we set your dentures in wax to try them on. This ensures you’re happy with the shade before we actually set them in acrylic.”

4. I have implants under my denture, but my denture has become loose. Why?

With implants placed a long time ago, without follow-up maintenance visits, such problems can occur. Over time the bone shrinks beneath dentures, causing the dentures to slip and slide, or the attachment parts get worn down with use.

“This means you need to get these parts – called abutments and o-rings – maintained,” Eschbach says. “Your dentures will loosen over time, the more you take them in and out. Replacing these parts can give you a tight fit again.”

