A look into the future of UBC Okanagan, including the Innovation Precinct.

A look into the future of UBC Okanagan, including the Innovation Precinct.

Revolutionary new development will expand regional opportunities

UBC’s Innovation Precinct increases space for researchers to tackle real-world challenges

A 21st century campus needs state-of-the-art facilities and a cutting-edge approach to solving real-world problems. The UBC Innovation Precinct is a revolutionary new development designed to inspire creativity, test new ideas, and cultivate research partnerships for researchers, students and staff, alongside key community partners.

“We want to create a zone that allows us to help partners solve thorny problems,” explains Phil Barker, vice-principal and associate vice-president, research and innovation at UBC’s Okanagan campus. “This will expand the ability of our research teams to take on significant real-world challenges, while creating training opportunities and new knowledge.”

The UBC Innovation Precinct is intentionally designed to not only support partnership development but also to utilize the university as a living lab to help grow and expand regional opportunities. For a modern university whose core vision is about “inspiring people, ideas and actions for a better world,” it seems apt that UBC Okanagan’s new precinct has societal benefits embedded into its strategy.

One of the new spaces is located at 1540 Innovation Drive, the first building in the Innovation Precinct portfolio. Graduate students and faculty from the School of Engineering and the Faculty of Creative and Critical Studies will be co-located alongside industrial partners working on research and development projects. It’s anticipated that collisions emerging from this co-location will produce new thinking and innovative approaches.

“The creation of UBC Okanagan was driven by the local community with the intention of creating a campus where students could be trained and acquire expert skill sets that have the potential to contribute to the prosperity of the region,” says Barker. “With the innovation precinct, we want to create a zone that allows us to train students and do cutting edge research, while helping partners solve thorny problems.”

developmentresearch

Previous story
Fighting for a healthier earth

Just Posted

Benvoulin Church in Kelowna. (Image: Prime Light Media)
Protection sought for Kelowna’s Benvoulin Heritage Park

The Central Okanagan Heritage Society is seeking heritage designation to preserve the park

(Black Press file photo)
Highway 3 cleared, open after vehicle incident

The road was closed for about three hours earlier on Jan. 18

A map released by the BCCDC on Jan. 15 shows the number of new COVID-19 cases reported for each local health area between Jan. 3 and 9. (BCCDC Image)
Weekly COVID-19 case-counts continue to drop in the Central Okanagan

The Central Okanagan recorded 110 cases Jan. 3–9, a huge drop from the 349 noted between Dec. 6 and 12

(Vernon Search and Rescue/Facebook)
Vernon Search and Rescue responds after family gets UTV stuck on SilverStar trails

The family activated their SOS beacon around 3 p.m. once they realized they could be facing a night alone in the mountains

A rendering of BC Housing’s proposed 20-storey rental development at 1451 and 1469 Bertram Street in downtown Kelowna. (Contributed)
BC Housing hoping to build 20-storey rental housing tower in downtown Kelowna

The building would create ‘urgently needed’ new affordable rental housing units downtown

When people talk about Blue Monday, they really mean Seasonal Affective Disorder, according to CMHA Kelowna. (Pixabay)
CMHA Kelowna offers tips for managing winter blues during COVID-19

CMHA says it’s important to take care of mental well-being during these times

U.S. military units march in front of the Capitol, Monday, Jan. 18, 2021 in Washington, as they rehearse for President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration ceremony, which will be held at the Capitol on Wednesday. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
Biden aims for unifying speech at daunting moment for U.S.

President Donald Trump won’t be there to hear it

Vernon’s Heron Grove retirement facility. (Good Samaritan Society photo)
Resident of Vernon’s Heron Grove retirement home tests positive for COVID-19

Interior Health has not declared an outbreak at the facility

Williams Lake physician Dr. Ivan Scrooby and medical graduate student Vionarica Gusti hold up the COSMIC Bubble Helmet. Both are part of the non-profit organization COSMIC Medical which has come together to develop devices for treating patients with COVID-19. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Group of B.C. doctors, engineers developing ‘bubble helmet’ for COVID-19 patients

The helmet could support several patients at once, says the group

A 17-year-old snowmobiler used his backcountry survival sense in preparation to spend the night on the mountain near 100 Mile House Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021 after getting lost. (South Cariboo Search and Rescue Facebook photo)
Teen praised for backcountry survival skills after getting lost in B.C.’s Cariboo mountains

“This young man did everything right after things went wrong.”

Conservative Leader Erin O’Toole holds a press conference on Parliament Hill, in Ottawa on December 10, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
No place for ‘far right’ in Conservative Party, Erin O’Toole says

O’Toole condemned the Capitol attack as ‘horrifying’ and sought to distance himself and the Tories from Trumpism

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

A passer by walks in High Park, in Toronto, Thursday, Jan. 14, 2021. This workweek will kick off with what’s fabled to be the most depressing day of the year, during one of the darkest eras in recent history. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young
‘Blue Monday’ getting you down? Exercise may be the cure, say experts

Many jurisdictions are tightening restrictions to curb soaring COVID-19 case counts

Dastkar, a new furniture store in Vernon, features handmade, unique furniture carved from wood and inlaid with brass in the Chiniot style. The business located on 43rd Avenue was started in December 2020 but is currently unstaffed due to COVID-19 staffing shortages. (Brendan Shykora - Morning Star)
PHOTOS: Vernon’s hidden handmade furniture store

Owners of Shahi Pakwan Indian restaurant opened the South Asian furniture store in December 2020

Most Read