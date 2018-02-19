Lee Holdridge will conduct the Okanagan Symphony Orchestra as part of Rocky Mountain High, coming to Kelowna and Vernon.

Rocky Mountain High concert takes John Denver’s music to new heights

Celebration of John Denver and his music comes to Kelowna and Vernon

Rick Worrall wants you to know he loves tribute acts. But Rocky Mountain High – An Evening of John Denver is not a tribute act.

“This is a celebration of John Denver and his music,” Worrall said. “I want to keep it in his style. But no one’s going to be dressing up like him or trying to impersonate him, because in my view there was only one John Denver.”

The show runs March 29 to 31, with two performances at the Kelowna Community Theatre and one performance at the Vernon Community Arts Centre. A portion of ticket sales and sponsorship will support the Boys and Girls Club of the Okanagan.

The artist who recorded hits like Take Me Home Country Roads, Annie’s Song, Sunshine On My Shoulder and the everlasting Rocky Mountain High died in 1997. But his collaborator and the co-architect of his distinctive sound, Lee Holdridge, will be on stage conducting the Okanagan Symphony Orchestra as they play his original arrangements from the famous Denver recordings.

“I’m so excited about having Lee because I am a John Denver fan,” Worrall said. “I saw John Denver in 1974 at CNE in Toronto and Lee was conducting the orchestra.”

One of Hollywood’s best

“Lee is one of the top Hollywood composers and arrangers,” Worrall said. “He’s done movies and TV – he has seven Emmys for his TV work, and two Grammy Awards – and he’s worked with everybody. Whitney Houston, Barbra Streisand, he still works with Neil Diamond, and he’s been working lately with Placido Domingo.”

Worrall’s production company has assembled the concert, and has plans to take it across Canada. The Kelowna and Vernon concerts will be the world premiere performances. Worrall will also have a starring role on stage.

With Holdridge as music director, the concert will present the music of John Denver in its familiar settings and in some new interpretations. Vocalists Steve Worrall, Mia Harris, Justin Moore and Delphine Litke – all of whom are favourites in the Valley’s professional music scene – will be backed by an all-star band that includes Gary Smyth, Scott Grant, Brian McMahon, Chris Stevens, Susan Aylard and guest pianists Neville Bowman and Melina Schein.

Worrall loves the production aspect of assembling a concert. “Production is the art of creating an audience experience,” he says. And everything in Rocky Mountain High, from the simplest presentation to the full sound of the symphony, is built around two things: John Denver’s music and the audience experience.

“The songs are everything, they stand alone,” he said. “But for the audience, the production puts the icing on the cake.”

Comments are closed

Previous story
‘People first’ organization where you can really make a difference.

Just Posted

Okanagan residents can win ride in army vehicle

A social media campaign offers the chance to win a ride in the Dragoons armoured vehicle

Reel Reviews: War from both sides of the desk

We say, “Forgive these films their faults and they will be entertaining enough.”

Residents should keep air intakes clear of snow

Silver Star Fire Department is encouraging residens to keep their air intakes clear after snowfall

Community Leader Awards: The Red Cross

The Kelowna Capital News honours volunteers in the community

Update: Highway 97C reopened following multi-vehicle incident

Highway 97C is closed to eastbound traffic near Pennask Summit following an incident Sunday afternon

PHOTOS: Icing the competition

Skate Canada 2018 Okanagan Regional Championships skated through Vernon this weekend

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

Street Sounds: Rolling with the Stones

The Stones’ On Air is a blast from the past in every sense

Sledding revved for recovery centre

Adult and Teen Challenge BC’s Sled for Eternity returns to SilverStar Mountain Resort Feb. 24

VIDEO: Protesters rally for affordable housing ahead of B.C. budget

Residents call on province to keep locals housed

Heat finish third, host Bisons in playoffs

UBCO women’s volleyball team home to Manitoba this weekend in best-of-three Canada West quarters

Owls soar to valley basketball title

KSS wins easily at Okanagan finals to represent valley next week at provincials in Langley

Brakemen pulling out all the stops for 2018

Kettle Valley Brakemen planning some surprises

#Metoo movement causing confusion in many men, fear of missteps with women: experts

Being painted by the same sweeping brush as those alleged to have mistreated women has angered men

Most Read

  • UBC Okanagan co-op students making an impact

    University links organizations with a new generation of talent

  • Rocky Mountain High concert takes John Denver’s music to new heights

    Celebration of John Denver and his music comes to Kelowna and Vernon