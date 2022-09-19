Recycle leaf blowers and other outdoor power equipment at depots across BC!

Save the great outdoors: recycle your electric outdoor power equipment—it’s easy!

For most of us, recycling household stuff is just part of the daily routine—so commonplace that we almost don’t think about it anymore, but did you know that in addition to recycling everyday containers and paper, you can recycle electric outdoor power equipment too?

If you live in BC, chances are you love to spend time outside—if you have property, it’s almost a given that you have electric outdoor power equipment—so what do you do with it when it reaches the end of its life?

Recycle it!

For over 69 years, the Outdoor Power Equipment Institute (OPEI) has looked after its members’ interests—and over that time, how we deal with waste has changed in so many ways—especially in what we recycle.

“Recycling is becoming more and more common these-days. We are glad to see people taking an active role by bringing these items to a recycling location, because there is value in recycling the products that we collect through the program. 94 per cent of the material gets recycled, turned back into a commodity and given a new life” says Richard Hodges, program manager of the Outdoor Power Equipment Institute of Canada (OPEIC), a not-for-profit organization run by OPEI on behalf of retailers, importers, distributors and manufactures.

OPEIC accepts all corded and battery-powered electric outdoor power equipment, but does not accept outdoor power equipment that relies on a fuel-powered engine — which can usually be recycled at local metal scrap yards.

What can I recycle with OPEIC?

  • Regular electric outdoor power equipment:
    • Chain saws and pole chainsaws
    • Trimmers (grass, hedge etc.)
    • Stick-edgers
    • Lawn mowers
    • Snow blowers/snow throwers
    • Pressure washers with wheels
    • Brush cutters
    • Garden shears
    • Garden sprayers and walk-behind sprayers
    • Ice drills
    • Lawn blowers/vacuums
    • Pole saws/pole pruning saws
    • Post hole diggers
    • Tillers/cultivators
    • Lawn aerators
    • Mulchers/wood chippers
  • Bulky electric outdoor power equipment:
    • Lawn tractors

What can’t be recycled with OPEIC? While OPEIC accepts all corded and battery-powered electric outdoor power equipment, they do not accept outdoor power equipment that relies on a fuel-powered engine — which can usually be recycled at local metal scrap yards.

Find a depot near you!

OPEIC is the only government-approved electric outdoor power equipment recycling program in BC. To find a depot in your area, visit OPEIC’s Find a Depot page and enter your postal code in the depot finder.

If your item is beyond repair, do your part for the environment that we all cherish as part of the great outdoors in BC—check out the OPEIC website here for more information on responsibly recycling your device, or click on the video link here to find out more. Find them on Facebook here!

