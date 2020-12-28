Sit up straight: Yes, mom was right about this one!

Kelowna chiropractor shares how to prevent working and studying remotely from becoming a real pain

Maintaining a healthy spine has significant long term benefits and can prevent conditions that could otherwise arise if left untreated, such as arthritis.

As we spend more time than ever working and learning from home, the extra time in our chairs has caught up with many of us. Backaches and shoulder pains often accompany the new work life, and while over-the-counter medications may offer temporary relief, they won’t address the root cause.

“Sitting posture is one of the worst issues we face today causing neck and back problems. A trip to the chiropractor can treat these underlying issues and address their cause, properly managing the pain, rather than using temporary solutions to cover them up,” explains Dr. Ryan Harris of Glenmore Chiropractic Inc.

Why preventive chiropractic care?

“You can think of your chiropractor like your dentist. You don’t just visit a dentist when you’re in pain, you also go to get your teeth cleaned to prevent cavities, for example. While we look at our teeth everyday and are constantly aware of them, we’re not nearly as aware of our spine, so we don’t tend to do a lot of maintenance work for it,” Dr. Harris explains. “That’s where we come in! We can protect your body from injuries through preventive treatments, but if you’re in pain, you can still visit and get treatment, just like you’d do with your dentist if you had a toothache.”

Why is it important?

Beyond alleviating your immediate discomfort, maintaining a healthy spine has significant long term benefits.

Without addressing a stuck joint, it can begin eroding and may cause significant concerns down the road such as arthritis.

And some people may be unaware they’re experiencing the beginnings of potential issues. Even with patients with zero symptoms, Dr. Harris typically finds 4 to 6 joints stuck, illustrating the need for preventive chiropractic care.

What can I expect?

Dr. Harris will go through your history to help determine what you’re experiencing, when it started and the cause.

A physical exam will determine the extent of injury, which then prefaces a treatment plan.

By combining a custom approach, tailoring treatment to each individual, and undergoing ongoing monitoring with check-ups it ensures the plan in place is working.

