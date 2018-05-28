More than 400 new and used RVs will be on the Voyager RV lot for the 34th anniversary sale.

Smaller, lighter, easier to drive: Here’s what’s happening in RV camping … and how you can save big

(And yes, you CAN camp for free this year!)

Where is your favourite Okanagan camping destination?

From lakeside camping at Kelowna’s Bear Creek Provincial Park to full-service sites in the Shuswap, there’s no better place than here to get out and explore.

And to get you on the road, there’s no better time than Voyager RV Centre’s 34th Anniversary Open House Sale May 31st to June 3rd.

When it comes to recreational vehicles, Millennials and Baby Boomers have something in common.

Both are showing a growing interest in smaller, ultralight travel trailers, the kind that can go just about anywhere – city and country – yet still offer many of the latest innovations of the larger models.

“Both Millennials and older campers are attracted to smaller, easier-to-drive and easier-to-tow RVs that really can go anywhere. The industry has responded to that, and this year there are many choices on our lot,” says Jason Friesen, VP of Voyager RV, which continues to welcome the community from the same location, more than three decades after opening.

Jason’s Father, Rod, founded the popular RV dealership 34 years ago with only one employee. (which was Reg Pixton, who actually remains on staff today as as consignment manager!)

More than 400 RVs of all shapes and sizes – both new and used – will be available over the four-day sale, including a good selection of Canada’s top-selling brands, Grand Design and Jayco.

“Even if they just want to come take a look, there’s lots to see!” Jason says.

Here’s what’s happening:

1. Save big: All new and pre-owned RVs are on sale, and the factory reps will be bringing additional Rebate offers available for this weekend only.

Anyone purchasing a new or pre-owned RV, buyers can also choose one of a selection of free upgrades, such as a pillow-top mattress as 12V Fantastic Roof, and any purchaser of a New Motorhome will receive a free 7-year Ultimate Warranty.

All parts and accessories will also be on sale, so even if you already have your home-away-from-home-on-wheels, there are great reasons to visit!

2. Camp for free: On top of the major savings on price throughout the four-day sale, with any new or used RV purchase Voyager RV will offer a FREE 10 nights of RV camping for this year – yes, you can camp for free this season, courtesy Voyager RV! “Anywhere in North America that our winners go camping this season, they’ll just need to bring us their receipts – and we’ll happily re-imburse,” Jason says.

3. Get grilling for camping season: While you browse the possibilities for your next recreational vehicle, stop by the grill for barbecued hot dogs or smokies, fired up Friday through Sunday.

Head to Voyager RV Centre at 9250 Hwy. 97 in Winfield, visit online at voyagerrv.ca or follow them on Facebook.

 

Winfield’s Voyager RV in 1984.

