Smart move! Live in downtown Kelowna’s new hub

Across the street from the coming UBCO Downtown, a home for brains, energy and ideas

From your new home at ONE Varsity, it’s a short walk to the lake, restaurants, and all the best parts of downtown Kelowna! Learn more at onevarsity.ca.

Local residents have always known, but now the secret’s out: Kelowna is a fantastic place to call home.

“Kelowna continues to attract young talent from other provinces, and more than its share of the self-employed, fostering entrepreneurship and creating a climate for innovation,” wrote the 2022 Canada’s Best Cities Report, when ranking Kelowna Number Two in Canadian small cities.

The beating heart of the city is growing, and soon there will be a new opportunity to live at the centre of it all. ONE Varsity at the corner of St. Paul Street and Doyle Avenue will be a landing pad and social living room for a sophisticated and active collection of people at all life stages — people who are learning, doing and growing, who value forward thinking and future-making.

“Kelowna is not only ranked as one of Canada’s best small cities, it is rapidly becoming one of the world’s best small cities, with a vibrant, walkable downtown, superlative recreation and a fast-growing entrepreneurial culture,” says Kerkhoff President and CEO, Leonard Kerkhoff, one of the partners leading the new development.

Photo credit: Aaron Aubrey

The 36-storey mixed-use development will bring 341 residences to downtown Kelowna, across the street from the coming UBCO Downtown campus. Upper floors will feature smart studios, one- and two-bedroom homes, with street level retail and innovative amenities to promote community.

Outdoor pool and hot tub

Co-working lounge

Indoor dog lounge, wash and grooming station

Entertaining kitchen and lounge

Content creation room

E-gaming room

Gym and yoga room

Bike lounge and storage

BBQ area and outdoor lounge

Sports simulator room

Beyond ONE Varsity, owners will enjoy all the best of Kelowna, right outside their door. Catch a cool breeze off Lake Okanagan or go for an after-work swim. Meet friends for a craft beer at one of the local breweries, become a regular at a downtown cafe, try a new restaurant every night, and be a part of the increasingly vibrant downtown.

