Stars shine on Japanese fusion favourite

An inviting, trendy interior is the perfect place to sample the selection of traditional favourites, served alongside new fusion offerings.

“Authentic Japanese food folks! Fresh with out-of-this-world flavours.”

“The sashimi was incredibly fresh and well prepared. Their calamari was the best we’ve ever had and the staff was very friendly and quick! Highly recommended if you are looking for a trendy place to eat with exceptional food!”

This is just a sampling of the five-star reviews regularly bestowed on Kelowna’s Kaya Sushi + Japanese Fusion, celebrating a year this month of delighting local diners.

Roy Eum, who grew up in Kelowna, was happy to return and establish something new for the city’s culinary scene: Authentic Japanese cuisine with a fusion twist.

Working with Japanese chef Tetsuo Tawara, Roy wanted to create a menu that preserves the delicate flavours of traditional Japanese cuisine, while exploring innovative culinary ideas.

From a kitchen dedicated to using only the highest quality ingredients, expect exquisite seasonal ingredients and homemade Japanese delicacies, says Roy, who brings a diverse restaurant background to his 76-seat restaurant.

His attention to quality extends beyond the kitchen, and it’s no surprise that the restaurant’s atmosphere and service get equal amounts of love from reviewers as well!

“I’ve got to say that this was one of the best sushi places in Kelowna. Service & presentation was outstanding,” wrote one TripAdvisor commenter.

“Saw the sign and took a chance, so glad I did. The atmosphere and staff where amazing…’ said another.

So when you stop by, what should you try?

Just about everyone seems to have their own favourite, which speaks volumes about the quality, but here are a few of Roy’s picks:

You gotta try this: Add a little sizzle to your meal with the Hot Stone Beef, brought to your table to grill up a selection vegetables and tender, thin-sliced beef. “The smell is absolutely amazing when that comes through the restaurant!” Also coming soon is Japanese fusion-style top sirloin and rib eye steak.

A menu just for you: If you have a special event coming up, or want to sample a unique menu of Chef Tawara’s selections, simply call a week or so ahead to discuss any special ideas or dietary issues, and he’ll design an amazing Omakase menu just for you! Translating into “I am in your hands,” this includes eight or nine courses, including dessert – a fantastic way to sample an array of authentic Japanese dishes you won’t find at a typical restaurant, Roy says.

Located in Airport Village, the short drive to Kaya Sushi + Japanese Fusion is one you won’t regret. Come hungry! Follow Kaya Sushi on Facebook and on Instagram.