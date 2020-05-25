Step up for this quick boost to your wellness routine

Whole-body vibration engages muscles for an effective fitness lift

Laura Pelletier, owner of KwikFit4U.

We know that getting our bodies moving is essential for both our physical and mental health. Engaging our muscles, enhancing circulation and improving our balance is vital to staying well today … and tomorrow.

It’s a message the Okanagan’s Laura Pelletier has embraced and shared for more than a decade.

After sustaining a serious injury 14 years ago, Pelletier had gained weight and was taking multiple medications for challenges from conditions including fibromyalgia and arthritis. Learning about the possibilities of whole-body vibration technology, “I agreed to try it for a month and it changed my life,” says Pelletier, Certified Natural Health Consultant, Whole Body Vibration Trainer, owner of Kwikfit Canada Ltd.

While exercising for an hour at a time was impossible with Pelletier’s conditions, the passive exercise let her achieve similar results in just 10 minutes.

“I didn’t believe it until I actually tried it myself,” she says.

Here’s how it works

With whole-body vibration equipment, an oscillating base simulates walking for the body, but super-fast and with little or no impact. Muscles respond to these oscillations, which shift the weight from side to side at speeds set by the user. When weight shifts to one side, all the muscles on the other side contract to restore your balance and equilibrium, Pelletier explains. Muscles react multiple times per second, and as oscillations accelerate, your body feels like it weighs more and responds by working against a greater load of gravity.

For older users, benefits can come from simply standing on the equipment, and letting the vibration boost circulation and balance.

For others, building the equipment into your workout adds a challenging element to your fitness routine – use it as the base for your push-ups or lunges, with the vibration engaging your core muscles for extra impact.

The right machine for your needs

Four different models are available through Pelletier’s KwikFit Canada, depending on the intended use – whether in a home setting or gym, for example.

Today, Pelletier supplies vibration equipment to Canada and the United States for both home users and corporate clients, including local gyms, chiropractors, and the Okanagan YMCA, where the machine has been in use for 14 years. Others Pelletier works with include the PGA British Columbia and the popular ABC program Dancing with the Stars.

For those interested in taking advantage of vibration fitness, incentives are now in place, including 50 per cent off regular pricing, limited supply. “I offer everybody a 30-day money-back guarantee, and I can say that that has never been used in 14 years,” Pelletier says.

Ready to learn more about boosting your wellness routine? Visit kwikfit4u.com, and for a free consultation call Laura 778-754-7400 or email laura@kwikfit4u.com.

Health and wellness

 

KwikFit equipment uses whole-body vibration technology to engage your muscles for an effective, efficient workout.

