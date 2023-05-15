Summer drink selections made easy, straight from this Kelowna connoisseur

With warm weather comes patio, barbecue and camping season.

Just in time, Kelli Meier, Angry Otter Liquor Store’s North American Wine and Cider Buyer has compiled a list of some of the best B.C. wines and cider that are sure to quench that summer thirst.

“There are over 300 wineries in the Okanagan alone and Angry Otter has 150 of their wines available in-store,” Kelli Meier says. “So when you visit us, you can feel like you’re taking an Okanagan wine tour just by walking through our aisles! We also keep a large selection of our B.C. wine chilled, so its ready to grab and go for all your last-minute summer plans.”

Cider:

A new product to Angry Otter and expected to fly off the shelves this summer is Riley’s Cider, crafted on Bowen Island, just north of Vancouver on B.C.’s Sunshine Coast.

“Riley’s Cider is made with McIntosh apples, fermented and aged in whiskey barrels,” Meier says. “The end result is a fresh, sweet cider that is very palatable and simply perfect for sipping in the sunshine.”

Rosé:

Rosé is always a popular summer selection. Torn between her favourite rosé options, Meier suggests the always popular Dirty Laundry, Hush Rosé and Sandhill Rosé.

Dirty Laundry, Hush Rose – A food-friendly wine that pairs well with poultry and grilled veggie skewers. Light to medium-bodied with a crisp, balanced finish, this wine features strawberry, rhubarb, watermelon and blood orange aromas.

Sandhill Rose – Notes of melon, red currant and pomegranate make for a smooth, refreshing fruity wine that’s perfect for sipping on a warm summer evening or pairing with a light summer meal.

White:

“Hurry, if you want to try a bottle!” That’s what Meier suggests when it comes to Poplar Grove’s Pinot Gris. “It sells out every year, a very popular wine for good reason,” Meier says.

A perfect sipping wine with peachy notes and essences of ripe nectarines, lime zest, and honey suckle, this is a balanced summer favourite.

Poplar Grove is so popular, it sells out every year - says Meier.

Red:

Road 13 is Meier’s suggestion for those seeking a perfect red wine to go with their barbecued steak this summer.

Canned wine (The perfect pick for camping!):

Forget the bottle opener and skip the risk of transporting glass by opting for a canned wine.

“Canned wine has come a long way in recent years, and Joie in particular is just as delicious as a bottled wine.” says Meier

