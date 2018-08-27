SUP with pups! 5 Tips for taking your dog stand-up paddleboarding

Grab a board from The Paddle Lifestyle for an epic adventure with your pup

What’s the most fun you can have on a paddleboard? Taking your dog, of course!

There are so many things to do with your furry friend in the Okanagan, but one of the most popular adventures to take your dog on these days is a stand-up paddleboard excursion.

Stand-up paddleboarding is a great activity to enjoy with your dog, as you can get out in nature together, practice balance and have a little fun. Having a great SUP board, like the boards from The Paddle Lifestyle, makes the experience even better.

Before you hop on a board with your pup, there are a few things that you should do to prepare. The Paddle Lifestyle talked to canine behaviour specialist Wayne Dorman to learn more.

5 Tips from Wayne Dorman of Dogzies Pet Services Inc.

Make sure that your dog has a life jacket that fits them properly. No matter how good of a swimmer they are, should your pup jump or fall off the board, you can keep them safe with a life jacket that fits well. Try it on land first. Dorman suggests balancing a SUP board on two Bosu balls to simulate the feeling of being on the water, and have your pup jump up and get used to the motion. Ensure that your dog has basic obedience training and trusts you before getting out on the water. They will need to be in a calm state and trust that you will keep them safe. Keep your pup’s nail cut short or get them a set of water boots. It will help them to keep steady and balanced, and presents less of a chance of the dog damaging the board. Choose the right SUP board for taking your dog out on the water. You want to make sure that you have enough room on the board for your dog to be comfortable.

You are sure to find the right SUP board for you and your best pal from The Paddle Lifestyle. You can choose from plenty of different options, including rigid and inflatable boards as well as kayaks, and the company’s co-founder Jaeger Johnson would be happy to help you choose the board best suited for you and your dog.

With the proper training, tools and SUP board, taking your dog out on a paddleboard can be a great bonding experience for the two of you and open your pup up to a new adventure. Make sure that they feel comfortable with water and swimming, and then hop on for a paddle at a quiet area on one of the many beautiful lakes in the Okanagan.